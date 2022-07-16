Will The Rock Make His Return To WWE For A Match? Dwayne Johnson Has Good News For Fans

Dwayne Johnson as popularly known as 'The Rock' has not appeared on WWE since the premiere episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which happened on October 4, 2019. The people's champ however has dropped huge hint about his in-ring return while talking to Entertainment Tonight during animated action-comedy DC League of Super-Pets' premiere.

WWE news: When to expect The Rock WWE return?

While promoting his upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets, The Rock spoke about his daughter making recently debuting on the NXT house show, admiration towards Montez Ford, one of the Street Profits tag team, and also his possible in-ring return. Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith while speaking to The Rock revealed her recent interaction with Montez Ford and the wrestler wants to see him in the ring. Smith asked The Rock to provide an update on his return to the ring to which the' Great One' replied

“Of course. Of course, yeah. Always open to that. For sure.”

Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, who recently signed with WWE and goes by the ring name of Ava Raine, has been making appearances on WWE NXT live events. She is the fourth generation wrestler from her family and speaking of her daughter's debut The Rock said, "She's made history, very very proud of her. She is fiercely independent, it's very important for her to make her own way, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn't come to me looking for a lot, which I respect. I'm here watching and supporting."

WWE News: The Rock praises Montez Ford

According to a report by Comicbook both The Rock and Montez Ford in the past have exchanged admiration for each other with Montez Ford calling The Rock a "huge inspiration" to him and his family. Showering praise on Ford's career in WWE, so far, The Rock said,

"I love that guy. I love his energy. I love his charisma. I love his work ethic. In the world of pro wrestling, and there's nothing like the world of pro wrestling, it's also a business," The Rock said. "For a guy like him, he's worked his butt off. They all do. Everybody in that locker room. The men, the women. But [Montez Ford] in particular, he's got great athleticism, the whole package. He's cool."