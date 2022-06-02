Wrestler MJF Calls Out AEW Boss Tony Khan For WWE Favoritism In Fierce In-ring Rant; Watch

All Elite Wrestling superstar Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly known in the wrestling circle as MJF, put forward a long and fierce promo on the recent AEW Dynamite episode, targeting the AEW boss for his favoritism of ex-WWE stars. MJF encountered Wardlow in the recent AEW “Double of Nothing” weekend and spoke about the match initially during the promo. The 26-year-old revealed the deep anguish he finds himself in after the vicious treatment during the fixture against Wardlow.

Adding that he feels the fans and viewers want to hear him speak by saying that Khan wanted a meeting for a long time, but it appears to be too late now. As per videos of the promo going viral on social media, MJF questions the AEW boss why he is resistant to pay the deserving man, but hordes the money for the former WWE stars who can’t lace his boots. Wrestling Inc put out a report about MJF’s promo on Dynamite saying, “He questions why Tony is resistant to pay the man who has been busting his ass all this time, when instead, he hordes all that money to give it to all the “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots”. MJF asks Tony if he would like him better if he was an ex-WWE guy”.

Watch the videos of MJF's promo:

The report further added, “He thinks he shouldn’t have the power to run a wrestling company, he should be behind the guard rail like the fan he is. He doesn’t want to wait until 2024 to wrap up his AEW contract, he wants Tony to fire him right now”. It is pertinent to mention that MJF’s contract with the promotion ends in 2024 but he has already asked the boss to fire him right away.

A look at MJF's rivalry against ex-WWE superstar CM Punk

MJF is a 26-year-old American wrestler who has been professionally wrestling since 2015. He has been a prominent face in the All Elite Wrestling promotion since 2019. He faced a defeat at the hands of Wardlow at AEW Double of Nothing PPV, which was his third defeat inside the ring since March 2022.

Former WWE superstar CM Punk defeated MJF in a Dog Collar match at the AEW Revolution 2022 PPV. While MJF has been on a streak of losses ever since, Punk on the other hand has become the latest AEW World Champion. Punk defeated Adam Page at Double or Nothing 2022 and earned the prestigious title. As per a viral video, Punk can be seen approaching MJF after the fierce promo on Dynamite, but MJF leaves the arena through the crowd.

(Image: @aew/Instagram/@AEW/Twitter)