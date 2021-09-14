WWE Announces Dates For 2021 WWE Draft During Monday Night RAW

The WWE draft is one of the most anticipated events every year with the top wrestlers of the company being shuffled between the Red and Blue Brand. The WWE on Tuesday revealed the date of the WWE 2021 draft during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw. According to the report by wrestlingnews.com Andrew Zarian had first reported on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast about the WWE Draft dates with the RAW draft taking place in Baltimore, Maryland, while the SMackdown draft taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

WWE 2021 draft dates

The WWE tweeted on Tuesday that the WWE 2021 draft will begin on October 1st on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and will continue on 10/4 on Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. The announcement of the WWE Draft 2021 has come at the right time with the upcoming Pay-per-view event Extreme Rules taking place on September 26 just five days before the WWE draft fixtures.

The time also provides WWE with a chance to use Monday Night Raw of that week to wrap up whatever storylines in preparation for changing the roster around. If this year's draft follows the format of the past two years every star on both rosters will be eligible to be drafted, meaning that most of the picks will be spent keeping stars on their respective brands. The upcoming draft will be the sixteenth WWE Draft for the company, and it enters a new era

Biggest moves in the 2020 WWE Draft

Despite a lot of top wrestlers being released recently by WWE, the fans will be still eager to see how the WWE 2021 draft works out with the remaining superstars from both Smackdown and Raw brands. Speaking about last years draft the biggest moves from the WWE draft 2020 saw the likes of Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, The Mysterios and Kevin Owens making their way to the SmackDown roster, while the likes of current Tag team champion AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Bray Wyatt and Jeff Hardy drafted to Raw brand. However many of the stars from last years draft have been released by the company.