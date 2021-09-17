WWE Champion Big E Says Late Brodie Lee Was On His Mind During Title Win; 'miss Him'

American professional wrestler Ettore Ewen, who goes by the stage name 'Big E', created headlines on Monday after knocking down Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Title. The RAW main event saw Bobby Lashley defeat RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. However, Big E cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract after the match and beat Lashley to capture the WWE Title. He has now revealed that Brodie Lee, who passed away last year, was "on his mind" during his WWE Championship win.

"He was on my mind throughout. Of course, I love him dearly and I miss him. He was one of my best friends, such an incredible human being. I still stay connected with his wife and his kids. They actually FaceTimed me yesterday. He’s someone that means so much to everyone who knew and loved him. I just want to do my part to continue to keep shouting out my boy and keep his memory alive. Someone tweeted about Brodie, and my response was, you know, ‘I just wish he was there to hug backstage and to talk to’. I know how he was, man. He’d be one of the first to come up and congratulate me and pull me aside. I know he would have been happy for me," Big E told WWE's YouTube channel.

Brodie Lee aka Luke Harper lost his life in December 2020 after a battle with a non-COVID 19 related lung issue.

Big E's WWE Championship win over Lashley

Before cashing the Money in the Bank contract, Big E had announced through Twitter that he intended to challenge the winner of Raw's main event between Lashley and Randy Orton. Big E made his way to the rings right after Lashley had beaten Orton with a Spear. Lashley managed to counter the Big E's signature move i.e. Big Ending, and delivered a Spear to the Money In the Bank winner. The challenger, however, kicked out, and in his second attempt, Big E delivered the Big Ending to pick up the win and the title.

With Big E winning the WWE Championship, he is most likely to defend the title against Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules. If the match between the two takes place, it will be Big E's first title defence. Beating All-Mighty again would be a great way for Big E to kick off his singles run in the company.

(Image: @WWE/ Twitter)