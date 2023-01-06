WWE Confirms Date For Money In The Bank Pay-per-view; Event Will Be Held At O2 In London

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have announced that the O2 Arena in London will host the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on July 1, 2023. This will be the first time in over two decades that a premium live event will be hosted in the United Kingdom.

What will WWE 2023 Money in the Bank Feature?

According to WWE.com, the 2023 Money in the Bank pay-per-view will feature not only the Money in the Bank ladder match but also several other blockbuster fights featuring some of the top superstars in the company. As always, the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match will win a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing within the timeframe of a year.

Speaking of the event, WWE's EVP of Talent, Dan Ventrelle said, "The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1."

Christian D'Acuña, Senior Programming Director at The O2, added, "We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2. We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars."

This massive announcement was made following the success of WWE's Clash At The Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, last year. The Clash At The Castle pay-per-view was the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the United Kingdom since 1992. This event broke several records as it became the most-watched international premium live event in WWE's history. WWE.com added that further announcements on the same should be made in the coming weeks.