WWE COVID Outbreak: Triple H Under Quarantine Amid Health Risk

Quick links:
A few days ago, news broke out that WWE NXT was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. And soon fans noticed that WWE legend Triple H was missing from the recent episode of NXT and WWE RAW, leading to speculations that Hunter might be involved in the outbreak. Later, a ‘Wrestling Observer Newsletter’ report confirmed that Triple H is currently under house quarantine, but did not confirm whether the NXT chief has actually tested positive for COVID-19.
In Triple H's absence, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg took charge of last week’s WWE NXT episode, which was headlined by a Tag-Team match between Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Finn Bálor & Karrion Kross. Several other NXT stars like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Timothy Thatcher, Pete Dunne, MSK and others also missed last week’s show, but the reason for their absence is yet to be confirmed. Reports claim that while some superstars have tested positive for the viral virus, others were absent due to precautionary measures.
COVID-19 outbreak in WWE NXT, will affect plans for this week's show https://t.co/ctvxMBXhCj pic.twitter.com/wSfKki7YWjMarch 15, 2021
The most notable change to the card was the absence of Timothy Thatcher. The 38-year-old was set to team up with Tomasso Ciampa to fight Finn Balor & Karrion Kross in the main event. However, because of his absence, Ciampa ended up fighting Marcel Barthel in singles match earlier in the show instead.
Triple H missed last year's WrestleMania and the WWE fans were hoping for the former champion to make an appearance at this year’s event. However, as of now, Triple H’s appearance at WrestleMania 37 is very unlikely as the Show of the Shows is just a few days away and Cerebral Assassin is not involved in any feud or storyline, which could lead to a WrestleMania clash.