WWE COVID Outbreak: Triple H Under Quarantine Amid Health Risk

A few days ago, news broke out that WWE NXT was dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. And soon fans noticed that WWE legend Triple H was missing from the recent episode of NXT and WWE RAW, leading to speculations that Hunter might be involved in the outbreak. Later, a ‘Wrestling Observer Newsletter’ report confirmed that Triple H is currently under house quarantine, but did not confirm whether the NXT chief has actually tested positive for COVID-19.

In Triple H's absence, Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg took charge of last week’s WWE NXT episode, which was headlined by a Tag-Team match between Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and Finn Bálor & Karrion Kross. Several other NXT stars like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Timothy Thatcher, Pete Dunne, MSK and others also missed last week’s show, but the reason for their absence is yet to be confirmed. Reports claim that while some superstars have tested positive for the viral virus, others were absent due to precautionary measures.

The most notable change to the card was the absence of Timothy Thatcher. The 38-year-old was set to team up with Tomasso Ciampa to fight Finn Balor & Karrion Kross in the main event. However, because of his absence, Ciampa ended up fighting Marcel Barthel in singles match earlier in the show instead.

Segment: NXT Champion Finn Balor called out Karrion Kross

Singles match: Dexter Lumis defeated Austin Theory

Segment: Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly were apprehended by police after an altercation

Singles match: Legado del Fantasma defeated Breezango

Singles match: Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark

Segment: Io Shirai called out Raquel González

Singles match: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Marcel Barthel

Segment: WALTER made his NXT return

Singles match: LA Knight defeated August Grey

Tag-Team match: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated Finn Balor & Karrion Kross

Triple H missed last year's WrestleMania and the WWE fans were hoping for the former champion to make an appearance at this year’s event. However, as of now, Triple H’s appearance at WrestleMania 37 is very unlikely as the Show of the Shows is just a few days away and Cerebral Assassin is not involved in any feud or storyline, which could lead to a WrestleMania clash.

