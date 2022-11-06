WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions And Highlights From Riyadh

Roman Reigns punished Logan Paul on Saturday night, while defending the undisputed WWE Universal Championship title at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PPV in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. Youtuber-turned-WWE superstar Paul displayed acrobatic moves during the much-loved main event on Saturday but couldn’t capitalize on the advantages he received. Reigns reasserted his dominance as the ‘Head of the Table’ by recovering from Paul’s surprise moves.

Reigns came into the match filled with confidence while underestimating his opponent. As Reigns looked to show Paul who was in control, the social media superstar did not give up and took down the champion a few times. However, Paul was seen showboating instead of dealing Reigns with more damage and also failed to keep the reigning champion down for the count.

Jake Paul comes out to save Logan Paul and knocks out The Usos

Logan put Reigns through the table, which brought The Usos out, followed by the surprise entrance of Jake Paul. Logan’s younger brother, Jake, is a Youtuber-turned-professional boxer, who recently picked a unanimous win over MMA legend Anderson Silva inside the boxing ring. Jake knocked out both the Usos and boasted Logan’s confidence, who, in turn, pulled off a massive splash from the top rope.

Solo Sikoa was the next superstar to appear, but was stopped during his ring walk before he could face Jake Paul. Logan then took out both The Usos with a dive and was nailed with Superman Punch, followed by a spear from Reigns. Logan lost on count out in what was his third official match in WWE.

Earlier in the night, Crown Jewel kicked off with the heavyweight clash between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. The former UFC champion was resilient against The All Mighty and won the match via pinfall. The show featured several other interesting segments and championship matches.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results: Winners and Grades

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

Winner: Roman Reigns

Grade: A

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

Winners: The Judgment Day

Grade: B

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

Winner: Brock Lesnar

Grade: B

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Grade: B

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Winner: Braun Strowman

Grade: C

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Raw Women's Championship)

Winner: Bianca Belair

Grade: A

The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes (Undisputed Tag Team Championships)

Winners: The Usos

Grade: B

Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)

Winners: Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Grade: B+