WWE Extreme Rules: 5 Biggest Takeaways From PPV As Bray Wyatt Makes His Grand WWE Return

The hard-hitting action at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event gave the crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia plenty of entertainment. With weapons coming into the picture, the event was back to its glory days and the pace of the action during the event went a notch higher. Here's a look at the takeaways from the WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Talking points from WWE Extreme Rules

1) Brawling Brutes stand tall in the wild brawl

The Brawling Brutes took on Imperium in a six-man tag team match in a good old-fashioned donnybrook style. The match was the battle of survival and was centred around the two leading men of the faction i.e Sheamus and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. The hard-hitting physical battle saw the Brawling Brutes overcome Imperium after Sheamus pinned Giovanni Vinci for the win.

2) Bray Wyatt has the hold world in his hands

The biggest talking point of the PPV event was Bray Wyatt return to WWE. The white rabbit tease from WWE over the past few weeks certainly made an indication towards the return of Bray Wyatt. The suspense ended when Matt Riddle was celebrating his victory over Seth Rollins and the lights went out. Wyatt's music of "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" played and life-size versions of the Firefly Fun House puppets appeared in the crowd. As the camera panned towards the main entrance Wyatt made his appearance from a door with a new mask and revealed himself. The segment ended after he blew out the lantern.

3) Judgment Day shows its dangerous side

The Judgement Day left the match not only victorious but also left carnage behind them. Edge finally got his hands on Finn Balor in an 'I Quit' match. However, the match had no shortage of drama as there was interference from Rey Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Beth Phoenix got involved to save her husband. The match ended with Ripley threatening Edge to harm his wife, and the WWE Hall of Famer had no choice but to say the two words. It made no difference to Judgment Day as Ripley still hit Phoenix with a vicious chair.

4) Bianca Belair establishes herself as the face of WWE's Women's Division

Bianca Belair has the personality and power to become a top superstar and she only needed a push to cement her place on the main roster. The push given by WWE to the 'EST' has proved to be a worthy one. In the ladder match against Bayley, it looked like Belair might lose her championship she overcame every obstacle to climb the ladder and remove th belt.

5) Riddle solves Rollins puzzle

The 'King of Bros' is undoubtedly one of the most popular athletes in WWE, while Rollins is the man of the moment and also one of the greatest in-ring performers. The 'Fight Pit' match between the two had no shortage of WOW moments. However in the end it was Riddle who went on to win the hard-fought battle by applying a triangle chock on Rollins.