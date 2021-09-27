WWE Extreme Rules: Becky Lynch Hit With Braid By Spectator; Argues With Her After Match

Four-time WWE woman's champion Becky Lynch faced Bianca Belair and it looked like Belair was about to win during her SmackDown Women's Title Match at WWE Extreme Rules but Sasha Banks ran into the ring and attacked both Belair and Lynch which ended the match in a No Contest. Adding interest to the game, Belair grabbed Lynch by the head and took her towards a fan and told her to whip Lynch with her hair and the fangirl obliged.

Bianca Belair dragging Becky Lynch over to a fan and letting the fan hit Becky with her braid 😭



The smile on that girl’s face is awesome, this is what wrestling is about 💛 pic.twitter.com/VxGn7OPAPZ — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) September 26, 2021

Lynch seen arguing with the fangirl

After the controversial end to the fight, while Lynch was walking back in with her belt in her hand she stopped and argued with the girl who whipped her with her hair.

Becky arguing with the same fan after the match 😭 pic.twitter.com/A9erItZRW4 — Andrew (@whyyoustooopid) September 26, 2021

How the fight turned out

Belair was looking like the winner as she used her athleticism to her advantage early on during the fight but then Lynch fought back slammed her into the canvas. 'The Man' then carried on beating Belair while shushing everyone but Belair could not be held back as she gave Lynch a delayed vertical suplex. Lynch fought back by getting out of Belair’s lock and put her into the Dis-arm-her. Belair managed to get free and looked to be on the cusp of victory with Lynch in position for the K.O.D. and just then Banks rushed to the ring and ambushed first Belair followed by Lynch. The match ended in No Contest. As Sasha Banks left WWE Extreme Rules, she sent a message to both Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair: "I’ll see both of you this Friday."

Lynch is a four-time WWE woman’s champion as he has won the inaugural edition of SmackDown Women’s Championship at Backlash 2016, along with winning a Royal Rumble match in 2019, and winning both the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35. After winning the fight against Bianca Belair at the SummerSlam, while talking to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Becky Lynch said that the original idea of her WWE return was to appear at WrestleMania 37 and face Bayley. However, she returned to the ring after 15 months at the Summer Slam event and defeated Bianca Blair, which landed her the SmackSown Women’s Championship for her fourth time.

(Image: @WildBoySteve00/Twitter)