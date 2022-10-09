The WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event witnessed the return of Bray Wyatt after weeks of anticipation. The two-time universal champion marked his return to the company after a gap of 19 months. The other matches included Ronda Rousey reclaiming her WWE Smackdown championship, while Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins fought in a fight Pit match with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. The event concluded with an "I Quit" match between Finn Balor and Edge. We take look at the WWE Extreme Rules results.

WWE Extreme Rules results

The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

Sheamus, Ridge Holland and the butch faced the Imperium in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook fight. The start of the match was dominated by the Imperium by dropping Sheamus onto the bar at ringside. However, Sheamus recovered to Gunther with 10 Beats of the Bodhran before hitting him with the Brogue Kick. Vinci was able to save the match for Imperium.

Sheamus locked Gunther in the Clover Leaf, and almost earned the win for the team before Kaiser jumped into the ring and struck Sheamus with a Shillelagh. However, Sheamus planted a Celtic cross on Intercontinental champion Gunther to take him out of the match. The match ended with Sheamus knocking out Vinci with the Brogue Kick.

Ronda Rousey vs Liv Morgan (C) (Smackdown Women's championship)

The match started with Morgan trying to blindside Rousey with a fire extinguisher, but the challenger hit the champion on the midsection with a baseball bat. Morgan's best chance to retain her title came when she hit Code Red with the assistance of a steel chair, but Rousey was kicked out before the three-count. The Baddest Woman on the Planet won the title after putting Morgan into a Bicep Crusher while pressing the side of the broken table against her opponent’s face, as the SmackDown Women’s Champion passed out.

Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)

Both the wrestlers had a beatdown outside the ring even before the referee asked for ringing the bell. After slamming McIntyre shoulder against the post, Kropss used the belt to hit McIntyre silencing the crowd. However intervention from Scarlett changed the momentum of the match., The Scottish Warrior was about to connect with the Claymore but Scarlett blinded him with pepper spray, allowing Kross to connect with the Kross Hammer and pick up the victory.

Edge vs Finn Balor 'I Quit' match

The initial phase of the match witnessed Edge wielding a hockey stick to try to get Bálor to give up, the rest of Judgment Day charged the ring. However, Judgment Day raced to the ring and saved Balor from Edge's Edgecator. Edge took out the entire by hitting a Spear on Bálor through the ropes onto the rest of The Judgment Day on the ringside floor. The Judgment Day began with a 3-on-1 beatdown with Balor even using a kendo stick. Beth Phoneix came to her husband's rescue. As Edge was about to go for submission on Bálor, Ripley blindsided Phoenix with a brass knuckles strike. The distraction allowed Bálor to hit three Coup de Graces on Edge. He then forced Edge to choose between winning the match or seeing his wife be struck with a Con-Chair-To. Edge chose family and uttered the two words 'I Quit'. However, Ripley struck down the steel chair on Phoenix anyway,to stun the crowd.

Matt Riddle vs Seth “Freakin” Rollins Inside the Fight Pit

The hard-hitting match had Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee for the contest. The match started with Riddle hitting Rollins with a sidekick before the visionary recovered to hit Riddle with Five-Star Frog Splash off the top of the catwalk. Rollins locked in the Peruvian Necktie, but Riddle countered with an RKO. After Riddle attempted another RKO, Rollins escaped and struck Riddle with the Stomp. The best moment of the match was when Riddle flew of the catwalk to hit Broton on Rollins. Riddle then locked in a triangle hold, which Rollins tried to get out by delivering multiple Buckle Bombs. However, Riddle held on forcing Rollins to tap out.

Bianca Belair defended her RAW women's championship against Bayley in the Ladder match

The match was a see-saw affair with other members of Damage CNTRL also making their presence felt. There was a moment in the match when Belair looked to grab the title hanging above the ring, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attacked the champion, but The EST nailed both Damage CTRL members with a double K.O.D. The distraction helped Bayley hit the EST with a Rose Plant. Bayley tried to trap Belair with the ladder, but Belair muscled her way out of it by lifting the ladder In the closing moments, the Raw Women’s Champion used a broken half of a ladder to hit Bayley with a vicious K.O.D and climb the ladder to reclaim her crown.

Bray Wyatt set for a comeback

As WWE Extreme Rules was about to go off the air, the white rabbit revealed himself to be none other than a returning Bray Wyatt. Fans got a chance to catch brief glimpses of The Fiend and a broken-down Firefly Fun House, the WWE Universe erupted into a roar as Wyatt entered the arena, with Wyatt blowing out his signature lantern and simply stating, “Run.”