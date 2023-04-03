WWE fans lash out at Triple H over Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes Wrestlemania 39 match

The main event of WrestleMania saw Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against fan-favorite Cody Rhodes at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood. Reigns emerged victorious in a controversial manner after his cousin, Solo Sikoa, took out Rhodes with a Samoan Spike, allowing Reigns to deliver the decisive Spear for the win. This marks Reigns' 945th day as world champion, putting him on track to reach 1,000 days with the title.

Despite the exciting match, many fans of the WWE Universe were dissatisfied with the outcome, as they had hoped for Rhodes to dethrone Reigns. Rhodes had previously left the company on a sour note in 2016 but returned in 2020 to win over fans with his underdog story. His supporters were hoping for him to triumph at WrestleMania 39 and end Reigns' lengthy reign.

WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

However, Reigns' victory did not sit well with Rhodes' supporters, who took to Twitter to express their frustration with the result. Rhodes had gained a massive following through his work in the independent circuit, which ultimately led to the creation of rival company AEW. Despite their disappointment, Reigns' win solidifies his position as one of the top wrestlers in WWE, and his reign shows no signs of slowing down.

Netizens not happy with Triple H with Cody Rhodes booking

"I’m speechless but deep down we all kind of knew but the way the match was going, I thought it was Cody’s time. Who’s next for Roman???" one user wrote. "@TripleH, I am getting annoyed with the same ending to Roman's matches. Cody should have won with that buildup you all gave him," another individual wrote.

"Storylines and characters have fallen big time same stuff - hurt the ref, get outside help - the worse part is no one can cut promos anymore worth watching," one fan stated.

so what exactly was the point of cody winning the rumble?! they literally built him up like this just to lose — J. (@StonedBatxx) April 3, 2023

I've stopped watching the pay-per-views as soon as Reigns matches start, I just wish I would have done the same with this one. To think I actually looked forward to it. I'm not upset because Cody lost, just the way he lost to end such an incredible show. — Gloria Sheff (@glo273) April 3, 2023

Now that the WWE blew the best story and push for the year, no need to watch anymore until next WrestleMania. — SpartacusX86 🇺🇲 (@SpartacusX86) April 3, 2023

Triple H comments on Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns match

“It’s always interesting to me when people say how could that happen, or how could they do that in that moment," Triple H said.

"It’s almost perfectly spelled out in this story, to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never changes. Tomorrow night on Raw at the sold out Crypto Arena the story continues, the story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter. But the story continues and that is where the story gets interesting to me.”

WWE WrestleMania 2023 Results Night Two

Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes to retain WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

Edge beats Finn Balor in Hell in a Cell match

Brock Lesnar dominates and defeats Omos

Snoop Dogg defeats The Miz

