Conor McGregor Vs Roman Reigns: UFC Superstar Drops Huge Hint On WWE Debut To Paul Heyman

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter handle in the early hours of Monday and hinted towards his appearance in WWE. McGregor posted a photoshopped picture of him holding a WWE title in one hand and a UFC championship title in the other. McGregor’s tweet came hours after CNBC reported that UFC’s owners are looking to become the majority shareholder in WWE.

Meanwhile, reacting to the tweet by Conor McGregor, the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns’ counsel Paul Heyman pulled off an epic jibe on the MMA star. The Wise Man looked to troll the 34-year-old and said he is a Roman Reigns-wannabe. “@TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!,” Heyman tweeted.

"I might come and break your jaw in three places"

McGregor added to the rumors about his potential WWE debut by cautioning Heyman, saying "Be careful, Grandpa. I might come and break your jaw in three places." On noticing the tweet, fans were quick to speculate a dream matchup between Roman Reigns and Conor McGregor. A Twitter user claimed to reach anywhere close to Roman, McGregor would first have to go through Brock Lesnar.

Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places. https://t.co/dUkpQg1nmV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

I can see it now! pic.twitter.com/MYaCQsBwGa — Immortal (@thebringerx) April 2, 2023

Gotta get through Brock first. Then Roman…then a lot of other guys. Don’t see that happening — GeekyDad (@AaronFurq) April 3, 2023

Everything we know about UFC and WWE's potential merger

On Sunday, it was reported by CNBC that Endeavour, the parent company of UFC owned by Ari Emmanuel, is in the process of acquiring the wrestling promotion and is currently engaged in advanced discussions. According to the report, there are plans to combine WWE and UFC into a single company that would be publicly traded. The new entity would be majority-owned by Ari Emmanuel's Endeavour Group with a 51% stake, while the remaining 49% would be owned by WWE shareholders.

The merger is expected to value WWE at USD 9.3 billion, and it's worth noting that Endeavour had previously purchased UFC from its former owners for USD 4 billion in 2016. The development about WWE and UFC’s potential merger came on Sunday, a day which also marked the Night 2 of WWE’s premium live event WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns headlined the main event of the pay-per-view that was held at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and was attended by over 80,000 fans.

In the meantime, McGregor is currently shooting for TUF Season 31, where he is one of the coaches, alongside UFC star Michael Chandler. Both fighters are preparing to clash in a UFC welterweight bout later this year. This will be McGregor’s first appearance in the Octagon since July 2021, when he broke his leg while also losing the bout against Dustin Poirier.