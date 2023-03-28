WWE Hall Of Fame 2023: Inductees List, Date, Live Stream, How To Watch In India, UK, US

WWE fans look forward to WrestleMania weekend every year which features exciting matchups featuring the top WWE superstars, alongside the WWE Hall of Fame inductions. With WrestleMania 39 set to be held this weekend on April 1 and 2, the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductions will take place after the Friday Night SmackDown episode on Friday, March 31. Interestingly, WWE revealed the first superstar who will be added to the Hall of Fame, earlier this week.

WWE announced Rey Mysterio to be the first Hall of Fame inductee in the Class of 2023. “The Master of the 619 has had an illustrious career, having notable encounters in not only WWE but also ECW, AAA, CMLL, NJPW, and WCW. In WWE, he won numerous accolades, including the 2006 Royal Rumble, the World Heavyweight Championship twice, and the WWE Championship once. He is also a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. Mysterio had an abundance of memorable moments and rivalries, including his battles with Eddie Guerrero, Batista, Kurt Angle, Cody Rhodes, and Edge, to name a few,” WWE said congratulating the 48-year-old superstar.

WWE later announced The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman and Stay Keibler to be the other former superstars to feature in the list of Hall of Fame inductees. It is worth noting that Rey Mysterio will be facing his son Dominik Mysterio at the much-anticipated premium live event.

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 inductees list

1. Rey Mysterio

2. Stacy Keibler

3. Andy Kauffman

4. The Great Muta

Meanwhile, here’s a look at how fans can watch the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 live in India, US, and UK.

Where is the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 inductions taking place?

The WWE Hall of Fame 2023 inductions will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles California on Friday night (local time). As per the Indian Standard Time, the March 31 episode of SmackDown will go live on Saturday early morning in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 in India?

WWE fans in India can watch the live telecast of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony on Sony Sports Network.

At what time is WWE Hall of Fame 2023?

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST (Saturday, April 1), 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT (Friday, March 31) and 2 AM GMT.

How to watch the live streaming of WWE Hall of Fame 2023 in India?

WWE fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony on the SonyLIV app and website.

How to watch the live streaming of WWE Hall of Fame 2023 in US?

WWE fans in the US can also enjoy the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony on FOX.

How to watch the live streaming of WWE Hall of Fame 2023 in UK?

WWE fans in the UK can tune into the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony on BT Sport.