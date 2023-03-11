WWE Announces Former Champion As First Inductee For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

It's that time of the year again when WWE goes all out in the preparation for WrestleMania and also in the process announces the next addition in the eminent list of Hall of Famers. During the Friday night SmackDown of March 10, WWE have announced the new inductee in the Hall of Fame Class. It is none other than the master of 619, Rey Mysterio.

After dedicating more than 20 years to the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, Rey Mysterio has seemingly received his due from the company. On Friday, WWE announced Rey Mysterio is set to enter the hall of fame. He will be the first of the inducees of the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Mysterio has been a regular face in the promotion. In his timeline, he has performed in-ring action along with some of the biggest WWE stars. From John Cena to Brock Lesnar, to even his son Dominik, Mysterio has complemented to many of the WWE superstars' careers. With the company, he has held all the major championships viz. the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championship, US Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship.

Recently reports flew that in the forthcoming WrestleMania 39, he will fight his son Dominik. But the reports were squashed. However, the idea remains and as per experts the one-on-one match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik will take place someday.

Reaction on Rey Mysterio getting inducted into Hall of Fame

The announcement brought reaction from WWE fans, who hailed the wrestler on an amazing career. Here are few of the many reactions.

Oooo it’s Wrestlemania season is amazing. HOF makes it that much sweeter. Congrats! — Dion Sekone-Fraser 🇳🇿🇼🇸 (@DionSekone) March 11, 2023

Rey going in as an active wrestler is pretty crazy — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) March 11, 2023

He’s still in his prime! — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) March 11, 2023

1,000,000% deserves it — Joshua Gray (@JG862004) March 11, 2023