WWE Hell In A Cell 2022: Full Match Card, Date, Venue, Predictions- Everything To Know

WWE is gearing up to host its sixth pay-per-view (PPV) of the year, WWE Hell in A Cell 2022 at the Allstate Arena, in Chicago, Illinois on June 5. The match card of the event features four exciting bouts so far, while a few other games are also expected to be added in the forthcoming SmackDown and Raw episodes. Currently, the biggest matches on the cards are the trilogy match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, alongside the Raw women’s championship match.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash in the last two big PPVs for the promotion. As it looked like the feud is over, Rollins stormed into a Monday Night Raw segment and beat up Rhodes, costing him a potential United States Championship victory. The third match between the duo was then announced by The American Nightmare, set for the Hell in a Cell PPV.

Bianca Belair defends the Raw women's championship title

At the same time, the PPV will also features a Raw Women’s Title Triple Threat Match between defending champion Bianca Belair, former champion Beck Lynch and Asuka. Bianca was earlier slated to face Asuka for the title match, after the later defeated Lynch and became the no. 1 contender. However, Lynch's obsession to get the title back led her to face Asuka in a re-match, which she won and joined the title showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The PPV will witness Bobby Lashley facing Omos and MVP in a handicap match, following weeks of clashes. At the WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley won the steel cage match and with his former friend MVP by the side of Omos, Lashley is not eager to defeat the duo. Meanwhile, the PPV will also feature an exciting match between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens.

WWE Hell in A Cell 2022: Date, Time and Venue

Date- June 5 and June 6 in India

Time- 8 PM ET in the US and 5:30 AM IST in India

Venue- Allstate Arena, in Chicago, Illinois

WWE Hell in A Cell 2022: Confirmed match card so far

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)



Raw Women's Championship match- Bianca Belair (c) vs Asuka vs Lynch

Kevin Owens vs Ezekiel

Bobby Lashley vs Omos

WWE Hell in A Cell 2022: Predictions

Undisputed Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs RK-Bro (c) (Hell in a Cell)

Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Liv Morgan vs The Judgement Day (Damian Priest, Edge, and Rhea Ripley)

