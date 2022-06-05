WWE Hell In Cell 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India, US And UK?

WWE fans are eagerly waiting for one of the most awaited PPVs of the year, Hell in a Cell. The structure has been a part of many brutal matches in the history of WWE with legends like Undertaker, Mankind, Triple H and Kane having memorable matches inside the 'Devil's Playground'. This year also promises to be an enthralling affair as the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, WWE Women's champion Bianca Belair and Bobby Lashley likely to fight it out inside the structure.

Before the event, take a look at important details about the WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 PPV:-

Where is WWE WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 taking place?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will take place at Allstate Arena, Chicago, Illinois.

When is WWE Hell in a Cell ?

WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place on Monday June 6.

At what time will WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 start in India, US and UK?

The WWE Hell in a Cell will start from 5:30 AM IST. Fans in United Kingdom will have to get up at 1 am in the morning to watch the PPV. WWE Hell in a Cell will start at 8 p.m. ET for fans in USA.

Where can we watch WWE Hell in a Cell in India, US and UK on TV?

WWE Hell in a Cell will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten 1 channels in English, Sony Ten 3 channels in Hindi, and Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. WWE fans in UK can order the event on BT Sport Box Office. Fans in USA can watch the event on the WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok.

Where can you live stream WWE Hell in a Cell in India, US and UK?

WWE Hell in a Cell live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app in India while it will be streamed on BT Sport Box Office in UK. WWE Hell in a Cell will be available on the WWE.com, Peacock and WWE social platforms, including TikTok.

What is the match card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022?

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell Match)

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka vs Becky Lynch (Triple Threat for WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Bobby Lashley vs Omos & MVP (2-on-1 Handicap Match)

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs The Judgment Day (Six-person Tag Team Match)

Ezekiel vs Kevin Owens (Singles Match)

Theory vs Mustafa Ali (Singles Match for WWE United States Championship)

Madcap Moss vs Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred Match)