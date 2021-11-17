WWE: Indian Wrestler Veer Mahaan Beats Ex-intercontinental Champion In Debut Fight

After a brief spell with Jinder Mahal and Dilsher Shanky, Veer Mahaan finally made his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) debut and picked up a big win over former intercontinental champion John Morrison.

WWE recently teased Veer's arrival to the RAW brand through a post on their social media handles. The 33-year old will hope to follow the footsteps of The Great Khali and make a name for himself in WWE.

Veer Mahaan makes a big step and defeats John Morrison

Veer Mahaan finally made his WWE debut on Main Event, where he did not take too long to beat the former international champion, John Morrison. The Indian wrestler had signed a contract with the company in early 2018 when he lost his first in-ring feud to Kassius Ohno. In WWE NXT, Veer also aligned himself with Saurav Gurjar, where the duo worked together for a brief spell.

On WWE RAW now, Veer is believed to make a huge impact after his former tag team partners Jinder Mahal and Dilsher Shanky were drafted to WWE SmackDown. It was only earlier this year when Veer, Mahal and Shanky formed a devastating alliance to target former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre.

Who is Veer Mahaan?

Rinku Singh, who is known by in-ring name Veer Mahaan, is not just a professional wrestler but was also a former Major League Baseball player. He played the 2009 baseball season with the Pirates' Gulf Coast League affiliate. On July 4, 2009, Singh became the first Indian citizen to make an appearance in a professional baseball match in the United States.

How to watch WWE live in India?

