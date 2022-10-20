WWE Legend Bret Hart Calls For Removal Of Former Tag Team Partner From WWE Hall Of Fame

Legendary WWE superstar Bret Hart has recalled his career-ending concussion that took place at 1999’s Starrcade event and called for the removal of a WWE superstar from the WWE Hall of Fame. The Hitman’s disdain for Goldberg is well-known to the wrestling world, which dates back to 1999. During an appearance on the K&S Wrestlefest signing, Hart brought up Goldberg yet again and demanded Da Man’s removal from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hart and Goldberg were locking horns for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship match at 1999’s Starrcade event when a thrust kick by Goldberg led Hart to suffer a career-ending concussion. As reported by Comicbook, while taking part in K&S Wrestlefest signing, Hart said former American wrestler Barry Horowitz should have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, instead of Goldberg. Interestingly, Hart won the WCW World Tag Team championship in 1999 with Goldberg as his teammate.

"I always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame then Horowitz should've gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle. Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with...They should [on being told that WWE should put Horowitz into the Hall of Fame]. They should take Goldberg out,” Goldberg said.

More about Bret Hart's dislike of Goldberg

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Hart has publicly spoken about Goldberg. During a conversation with Sean Mooney in 2019, Hart explained how Goldberg’s kick to his head ended his career. The Hall of Famer also claimed that he lost almost 16 million dollars due to the career-threatening injury.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could. I don't know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt and without consequence. He usually got a pat on the back and told how good of a job he did out there when you're scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat,” Goldberg said.

The wrestler further revealed that he had just signed a deal worth three million per year with WCW for three years, on top of the two years he had left in his original contract.