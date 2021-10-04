WWE Legend Rey Mysterio Out Of Action Due To 'undisclosed Medical Reason': Reports

WWE legend Rey Mysterio will be out of in-ring action due to an undisclosed medical reason. He was scheduled to clash against Roman reign during the WWE Smackdown on October 2, however, the match was changed and Reigns teamed up with The Usos against the trio of Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, and Finn Balor. As per Fightful Select (via Cultaholic), the details about Mysterio’s medical condition are still undisclosed along with the time duration of his absence.

On the Day 1 of the WWE Draft 2021 during Friday’s edition of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio, along with his son Dominik, were traded to the Monday Night Raw. Other WWE stars who were traded from SmackDown to RAW include Bianca Belair, Zelina Vega, and Edge. Mysterio last appeared for WWE on September 25 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He teamed up with Dominik, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs and defeated Alpha Academy, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, and Sami Zayn. Earlier, Dominik faced defeat back-to-back three defeats to Sami Zayn on Smackdown, despite Rey’s presence in the ringside. On the Friday Night Smackdown, the frustration of Dominik following his losses was evident as he blamed his father for distracting him. He mentioned that he would have won against Sami Zayn if Rey was not at the ringside.

Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio teamed up to form 'The Mysterios' in 2020.

Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 and is a three WWE Cruiserweight Champion, two-time World Heavyweight Champion, two-time Intercontinental and United States Champion, and has won the WWE Championship once. He has won the Tag Team Championship on four occasions and is also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once. Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, made appearances in his father’s match from early on in his childhood. He made his WWE debut in the SummerSlam 2020, where he suffered a loss at the hands of Seth Rollins. He teamed up with his father to defeat Rollins and Murphy to earn his first win in WWE. He was drafted under the SmackDown brand in October 2020 and teamed up with his father focusing on the WWE tag-team championship. They won the tag team championship at the WrestleMania Backlash and became the first father-son duo to become the tag team champions in WWE history. However, they dropped the title to The Usos during the Money in the Bank event.

(Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)