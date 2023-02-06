WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: Full Line-up Featuring Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, And More

WWE Monday Night Raw will take place on February 6, 2023. This week the weekly show will instill a new chapter in the current storylines. Moreover, this week Becky Lynch and Bayley will square off in a steel cage match. A match in which Seth Rollins may make an appearance.

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Bayley alongside the latter’s Damage CTRL buddies are ongoing on WWE Raw over the past few months. They were supposed to wrap things up with a steel cage match on RAW Is XXX but that match did not take place at the event as the segment with Bloodline went too long that the run time got over. However, the match has now been rescheduled to happen on the WWE Raw February 6 episode, this coming Monday Night. The ongoing feud was intensified in a promo exchange between the two where Bayley declared that Seth Rollins only married The Man because she was pregnant. Besides, Bayley also teased her by posting a photo with the former Universal champion.

What will transpire at WWE Raw, February 6, 2023?

This edition of RAW will feature a fatal 4-way match. The fatal 4-way match is scheduled to be held between Michin, Candice LeRae, Carmella, and Piper Niven. The winner of the match will get the chance to step into the Elimination Chamber Match on February 18, 2023, and compete for a Raw Women’s Title Match at WrestleMania 39. The winner of the Elimination Chamber will further go on to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

For Cody Rhodes the plans for WrestleMania are set but who will he face at the Elimination Chamber is yet to be known. Hence, he may get his opponent on Monday Night Raw. Other than these big showdowns, Montez Ford will face Elias for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match. Similarly, Angelo Dawkins will face Damian Priest for the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match. While the last Raw was about the aftermath of WWE Royal Rumble this one will be crucial about the prospects of WWE Elimination Chamber.