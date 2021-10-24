WWE News And Rumours: Braun Strowman To Join AEW, Heyman Wanted Black To Beat Brock Lesnar

Adam Scherr, also known by his WWE ring name Braun Strowman has revealed that he has had talks with All Elite Wrestling higher-ups about a potential move to the pro-wrestling company. During a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Strownman admitted having spoken with AEW officials, however, didn’t reveal details about the meeting. Meanwhile, as per Wrestling Observer, Brock Lesnar’s former manager and the current advocate of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman pitched for a clash between Malkakai Black and Brock Lesnar. However, the idea was rejected by WWE boss Vince McMahon.

During his conversation with Sports Illustrates, Strowman was asked about his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling(AEW)’s upcoming new promotion. Replying to the question, Strowman said, “Yeah, we've sat down, and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that. We're just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together, since now, there are so many things that I'm working on in my personal life. I don't have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now. So, it's trying to find somewhere where I'll be able to land in there to show up, have fun and entertain the people, but still be able to work on my side projects along the way”. Strowman is currently a free agent and last appeared for WWE during the WWE Title Triple Threat match along with Drew McIntyre against Bobby Lashley.

Paul Heman wanted Malkakai Black to beat up Brock Lesnar

On the other hand, Paul Heyman, who is known to be a big fan of current AEW star Malakai Black, wanted a showdown between Black and Brock Lesnar. As per Wrestling Observer, Heyman wanted Black to be the man who beats Lesnar. However, the idea was rejected by McMahon and Black ended up being released by WWE this year. Following his exit from WWE, Black went on to join AEW. Black made his last WWE appearance during the WWE Monday Night RAW on October 12, 2020. Meanwhile, Lesnar also became a free agent after not being drafted into any particular brand during the WWE Drafts 2021. He recently appeared in WWE Friday night SmackDown and created havoc by beating up everyone that came his way.

