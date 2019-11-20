WWE News: CM Punk Answers If He'll Return To The Wrestling Ring Again

CM Punk, who made his appearance on his first official episode of Backstage, said that there is a bridge to be built before he gets back to the ring. Wrestling fans were wondering since last six years if former WWE superstar CM Punk would return to the ring and wrestle again. On his first of appearance on the WWE Backstage episode, Punk was being interviewed by Renee Young, and she showered exciting questions on the former superstar.

Also Read | WWE: Seth Rollins Has Advice For CM Punk Following WWE Backstage Hype Tweet

Also Read | Randy Orton's 'N Word' Causes Mayhem, AEW Founder Tony Khan And Fans Slam WWE Star

Will CM Punk wrestle again?

Young asked Punk about his return to the WWE ring. Punk replied saying that there is a bridge that needs to be built. He went on to elaborate that he is currently working for FOX and not WWE. Punk stated that he has not talked to anyone in WWE yet. Also, he said that he is a 41-year-old and that wrestling is not something he has pursued actively in these years. Punk walked out of the wrestling scene in 2014 and has never talked about it much since.

Also Read | WWE Survivor Series: Brock Lesnar To Be Involved In A Brutal Match Against Rey Mysterio

"It's not something I'm actively pursuing." - @CMPunk on a possible return to in-ring action. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/sg398s7uSI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019

Also Read | Big Show Net Worth, Salary, WWE Comeback And Upcoming Netflix Series

Punk stated that he thinks wrestling could be so much better to him as he is affiliated with WWE due to a partnership with FOX. Also, he stated that there is a lot that is broken for him in this business and being affiliated with FOX will help him claw his way back in the business.

Also Read | Rusev And Lana: Are The WWE Superstars Really Married? Know More About Their Storyline