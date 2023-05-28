WWE Night Of Champions 2023: List Of Winners, Grades, Highlights

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/SethRollins
In a thrilling development, WWE has brought back the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship after nearly ten years. The highly-anticipated clash between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles is one of the major attractions for wrestling fans in the Night of Champions. Adding to the excitement, the Tag Team Championship will also be up for grabs. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, aims to disrupt the long-standing partnership between old friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali seeks to claim his first WWE championship title as he goes head-to-head with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The stakes are high as these talented wrestlers vie for glory and the opportunity to etch their names in WWE history.
New World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins is joined by @TripleH for an emotional celebration at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/TWbOgF65QP— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
