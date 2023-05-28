Last Updated:

WWE Night Of Champions 2023: List Of Winners, Grades, Highlights

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins defeated AJ Styles in a mouth-watering clash to become the new WWE Heavyweight Champion at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Vishal Tiwari
In a thrilling development, WWE has brought back the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship after nearly ten years. The highly-anticipated clash between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles is one of the major attractions for wrestling fans in the Night of Champions. Adding to the excitement, the Tag Team Championship will also be up for grabs. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, alongside Solo Sikoa, aims to disrupt the long-standing partnership between old friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Ali seeks to claim his first WWE championship title as he goes head-to-head with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The stakes are high as these talented wrestlers vie for glory and the opportunity to etch their names in WWE history.

WWE Night of Champions (2023): List of winners

  • Seth Rollins - WWE Heavyweight Champion
  • Trish Stratus defeats Becky Lynch
  • Mustafa Ali beats Gunther

Matches to watch out for 

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
  • Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
  • SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya
  • Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali

