WWE NXT: More Releases Could Be On The Cards After Vince McMahon Takes Over, Says Report

With the WWE NXT all set to come back with a new logo, a new theme, and a new format on September 14, speculations about several WWE NXT superstars getting released have reached new heights. The revamped version of WWE NXT will be managed by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer News, McMahon and Prichard will be in charge of the bigger picture of WWE NXT from September 14.

Vince McMahon has been running WWE since the mid-1980s

As reported by InsideSport, Bryan Alvarez of WON revealed that several NXT Superstars are about to be released as they no longer fit the suit in the show. He focussed specifically on the veteran talent facing the axe and said that no one knows what Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard are planning to come up with. He further said, “I’ve heard names on the chopping block, and you don’t know until it happens, but I have definitely heard names. A lot of the guys who have been there for a long time, those are the names that have been talked about.” In the previous months, many NXT superstars with the likes of Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, Tyler Rust, Kona Reeves, and several others have been already axed from the show.

Who will try to seize their destiny at #NXTChampion @SamoaJoe's expense?



Tag your picks 👇 pic.twitter.com/z9y1CzbjXI — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 5, 2021

Currently in his late 70s, Vince McMahon has run the WWE since the mid-1980s and is responsible for taking the big decisions at the age of 76-years-old. As per InsideSport, Dave Meltzer while talking about McMahon and Bruce, said, “The story that Vince and Bruce would be executive producers I was told is not the case, but then again, I don’t even know who knows what right now because everything is in transition. Most of the people in NXT don’t know anything, but I was told that the big picture stuff they are taking over. The new logo [is] from what I had heard, Kevin Dunn, but it’s from that side. The major stuff it’s gonna be them but they’re not gonna be producing every segment of the show, I don’t think. That may be wrong."

Meltzer confirmed that Paul Levesque, better known by the name Triple H in the wrestling world, no longer has the same emphasis on NXT and WWE Chairman McMahon is set to take over things. He added, “Definitely, Paul Levesque (Triple H) certainly has last power, there is no doubt about that and (McMahon and Prichard are) going to be in charge of the big picture stuff.” Triple H is also the son-in-law of Vince McMahon.

(Image Source: AP)