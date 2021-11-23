WWE Raw: Fan Hops Barricade To Brutally Attack 2-time Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins was over the moon after leading Team Raw to victory over Team Smackdown in the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match on Sunday. However, the two time WWE Champion was brought down to the ground during the WWE RAW segment following the match against Finn Balor. The former champion was attacked by a fan as he made his way backstage.

Fan attacks Seth Rollins

The video of Seth Rollins attacked by a fan on WWE Raw was all over social media with the attacker being thrown out of the stadium. The incident happened when Seth Rollins beat Finn Balor and then made his exit as trainers checked on Balor in the ring. As Rollins and a referee walked up the ramp and headed backstage a fan ran down from the mid-level seating, and tackled Rollins. Rollins and the referee both went down with the man with security rushing over to stop the attack and then taking the man away from the stadium. The camera quickly cut away from the fan attack as RAW went to replays of the Rollins – Balor segment.

A fan TACKLED Seth Rollins as he was walking backstage. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zlmKL5EOzC — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) November 23, 2021

Here is a close look at the asshole that attacked Seth Rollins moments ago.



What a piece of shit human being. The “asshole” chants we’re well deserved. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/pFE6vFvOsh — CONNER🇨🇦 (@VancityConner) November 23, 2021

WWE Raw results

Dolph Ziggler vs. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle wins by pinfall with the RKO.

Bianca Belair vs. Tamina

Bianca Belair wins by pinfall with KOD.

AJ Styles & Omos vs. Street Profits

AJ Styles & Omos win by disqualification.

Carmella & Zelina Vega vs. Super Brutality (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Carmella & Zelina Vega win by pinfall with a Yoshi Tonic from Zelina Vega on Nikki ASH.

Cedric Alexander vs. Reggie (champion) (WWE 24/7 Championship)

Cedric Alexander wins by pinfall with a Lumbar Check to become WWE 24/7 Champion. Post-match Dana Brooke hits a blockbuster off the top to Alexander and win the WWE 24/7 Championship

Bobby Lashley vs. the Mysterios (Dominik & Rey Mysterio) (2 on 1 Handicap Match)

Bobby Lashley wins by submission with the Hurt Lock on Dominik Mysterio.

Damian Priest (champion) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE United States Championship Open Challenge)

Damian Priest wins by pinfall with Reckoning and retains the title

Big E (Champion) vs Austin Theory (WWE Championship)

Big E beats Austin Theory to retain his WWE title