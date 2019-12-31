WWE RAW Highlights: Lana-Bobby Lashley Wedding Ruined By Rusev And Liv Morgan

WWE RAW closed 2019 with a bang. The Monday Night show was a potboiler, showcasing rivalries, friendship and love. Yes, you read that right. Monday Night RAW saw Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe team up against the Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch announced that she held her contract hostage to get a Championship match against Asuka. Randy Orton showed that his injury would not stop him from taking out AJ Styles. The star attraction of the show was Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding. It was solemnized with several interruptions and a brawl. Let's see what happened on Monday Night RAW.

WWE RAW highlights: An over-the-top wedding

Monday Night WWE RAW had been promoting Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding for some time. As the wedding ceremony began, the crowd started chanting ‘Rusev Day’ which annoyed Lana. However, everything went as planned until the couple exchanged rings. And then came the customary question inviting anyone who objected to the union to speak up. All hell broke loose as Lana’s first husband showed up. He warned Bobby Lashley that Lana would leave him for something better. Lashley gave his reply in the form of a chokeslam. When the priest once again asked if there were any objection, it was Lashley’s first wife's turn to interrupt. However, Lana didn’t allow her to say much.

The next interruption was by Liv Morgan who claimed that she had a relationship with Lana. This caused the two women to wrestle in the ring before security guards evicted Liv Morgan. But that was not the end of it. As the officiant pronounced Lana and Bobby Lashley man and wife, Rusev popped out of the giant cake placed in the ring. As the show closed out, Liv Morgan returned to smear cake on Lana’s face.

WWE RAW highlights: Kevin Owens teams up with Samoa Joe

Kevin Owens opened the show, criticizing Seth Rollins and AOP for attacking Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe. Kevin Owens said that it sickened him to witness Rey Mysterio, who had not yet recovered from the AOP attack, defend his United States Championship. This led to AOP and Seth Rollins attacking him. But help was on hand as Samoa Joe came to Kevin Owens' rescue. He took out the AOP and had Seth Rollins in the Coquina Clutch. Eventually, security had to intervene and break up the fight. Samoa Joe said that he had to speak against the AOP. He added that Kevin Owens will not have to stand up against AOP alone.

WWE RAW highlights: Becky to fight Asuka

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch announced that she would defend her title against Asuka in the Royal Rumble. She said she got the match after she refused to negotiate her new contract till WWE agreed to her demand for the bout.

WWE RAW highlights: Randy Orton RKO’s AJ Styles

Also, Randy Orton (who had suffered a knee injury at a house show) made an appearance in the ring, limping on a crutch. His opponent AJ Styles couldn’t stay away and came into the ring, daring Orton to attack him. He added that he would be patient until Orton recovered and faced him in the WrestleMania. However, Randy Orton surprised everyone when he hit Styles with an RKO.

WWE RAW highlights: Rest of the action on RAW

Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy via pinfall after hitting Black Mass twice.

Erick Rowan defeated Francis Kip Stevens via pinfall with the Iron Claw Slam.

Natalya lost to Charlotte Flair via submission with the Figure Eight.

The Street Profits defeated The OC via pinfall.

Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins in a handicap match.

Andrade defeated Ricochet via pinfall after the Hammerlock DDT.

