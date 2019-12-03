WWE RAW: Kevin Owens Brutally Dragged From The Ring By The Authors Of Pain

Kevin Owens had a rough night on WWE RAW on Monday. Kevin Owens was attacked by the Authors of Paim (AOP) during his match with Bobby Lashley. The AOP dragged him to the backstage area. Kevin Owens took to Twitter to post an update about the attack, stating that he eventually managed to escape the AOP.

Guys, I escaped. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 3, 2019

WWE RAW highlights: Kevin Owens attacked by The AOP

At the WWE Starrcade held on December 1, Owens had interrupted Lashley and Lana and hurled insults at the couple. It was followed by a match between Owens and Lashley which the latter won via DQ (after being attacked by Rusev). On Monday night, Lashley and Owens had another match on RAW. But again, it did not conclude. This time, it was Owens who was attacked by the AOP. They pummeled him and stomped on him.

WWE RAW highlights: The AOP drags Kevin Owens to backstage

A stunned Lashley looked on before rushing off the ring with Lana. Meanwhile, Owens was dragged backstage by AOP, where they continued their brutal attack. It seemed like Owens had been abducted from the wrestling ring. However, hours later, Owens posted a Twitter update, appraising fans that he had successfully escaped AOP’s clutches.

It isn’t the first time that the Authors of Pain have attacked Owens. On last week’s RAW, AOP had interrupted the main event featuring Seth Rollins and Owens. They had attacked Owens and even teased an attack on Rollins. However, they did not follow through and walked off without attacking the beast slayer.