WWE Raw Preview: Big Title Match To Take Place At The SAP Center, Kevin Owens Faces Theory

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is up against Seth Rollins in a United States Championship match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Rollins found his new rival in form of Lashley in the previous episode, where he challenged the reigning champion for a match. In a backstage interview, Rollins and Lashley confirmed the US title match and was later announced by WWE on their official website.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs Bobby Lashley

“After stomping Matt Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins continued to proclaim himself “The Face of Monday Night Raw,” drawing the ire of Bobby Lashley. The United States Champion scoffed at Rollins for making such a statement without a title around his waist. Unamused, The Visionary told Lashley that he could take the title whenever he felt like it, but The All Mighty is always ready for a fight,” WWE’s statement read.

Lashley defeated Miz inside the steel cage in his last title match

If Bobby wins the match, it will be his 5th title defense. Lashley became a three-time US champion after defeating Theory at the WWE Money In The Bank 2022 PPV in July. Since then, he has successfully defended the title against Theory, Ciampa, AJ Styles. In his last title match, The All Mighty defeated Miz in a steel cage match.

However, if Seth wins the match, it will bring an end to his lengthy title drought. Rollins is a two-time WWE universal champion and six-time WWE RAW tag team champion. However, he has not won a title since January 2020, despite making numerous attempts at almost all of them. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe is also awaiting to watch the next move of The Judgement Day.

The Judgement Day destroyed Edge in the last episode of WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio joined forces with The Judgement Day after turning against his father Rey Mysterio and veteran superstar Edge a few weeks ago. The Jr. Mysterio was then punished by Edge in the last episode, but the episode ended with the Hall of Famer getting brutally thrashed by the entire group. The upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW will also many other exciting matchups.

Interested WWE fans in India can watch WWE Monday Night RAW on the Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster of WWE in India. The live streaming of the show will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.