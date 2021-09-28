WWE Raw Results: Big E Retains WWE Championship; Beats Bobby Lashley Via Pinfall

Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to retain his WWE Championship on Monday Night Raw successfully. However, Big E had to survive two matches to leave the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, as the champion. While Big E had all the reasons to celebrate after defending his title, there was a surprise in store for him after the main event.

WWE Raw results: Did Big E win on Monday?

The September 27, 2021 edition of Monday Night Raw kicked off with the WWE Championship match between Big E and Bobby Lashley and unfortunately, a winner could not be decided as it ended in a no-contest due to outside interference. Both the competitors went back and forth in what seemed to be a pulsating matchup as neither of them could gain the upper hand. In fact, the two fought outside the ring as well, and ultimately, both were on the floor after colliding with double clotheslines. Meanwhile, the referee started the 10-count but both succeeded in making it back to the ring.

Just when the reigning champion appeared to have gained momentum, he was distracted by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander's sudden presence at the ringside and he was sphered by the challenger shortly. But, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods saved the day as they broke Lashley's pin on Big E. Nonetheless, Adam Pearce was not happy and claimed that this match needed a decisive winner and then went on to announce that the WWE title would be decided in a steel cage match in the main event.

WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley vs Big E (Steel Cage Match)

Bobby Lashley dominated the proceedings as he sent the champion into the steel ring steps before sending him face-first into the steel wall of the cage but, Big E fought back after taking a lot of blows and looked to retain the title by getting over the top and exiting the cage but his attempt failed as he was blocked by Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin who knocked him back to the mat. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley hoped to escape the cage from the door after the ringside referee had opened it but, Xavier Woods came from nowhere and slammed the door on Lashley's face. Kofi Kingston also made his presence felt as he and Woods gained the upper hand over Cedric and Benjamin once again.

With the cage opened for Big E, the champion tried to escape for a victory before being stopped by his challenger. The two were then involved in an aggressive fistfight by exchanging hard blows but, in the end, it was Big E who had the last laugh as he delivered a super Big Ending from the second rope to pick up the win via a pinfall and thereby, prolonged his title reign.

As Big E was celebrating his win, Drew McIntyre made a surprise appearance as the champion stood in disbelief. McIntyre appeared on the entranceway with his sword, Angela which he pointed at Big E. A few words were exchanged between the two of them as Raw went off the air.

WWE Raw results

- Angel Garza defeated Erik via pinfall in a Singles match

- The WWE 24/7 Championship match between Reggie and Ricochet ended in a no-contest

- Keith Lee defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall in a Singles match

- Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky defeated Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor via pinfall in a three-man Tag Team match

- Karrion Kross def. Jaxson Ryker via submission in a Singles match

- AJ Styles def. Riddle via pinfall in a Singles match

- Charlotte Flair defeated Doudrop via pinfall in a Singles match to retain her WWE Raw Women's Championship

Image: WWE Instagram