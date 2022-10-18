WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar Opens The Show, Dominik Mysterio Vanquishes AJ Styles

WWE Monday Night RAW episode of October 17 opened with the much-anticipated feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty kicked off proceedings with a promo calling out Lesnar as the Best Incarnate made his way out to the ring. Wasting no time, Lesnar slammed the former US champion into the ring post, before carrying him on his shoulders.

However, Lashley slipped out and slammed Brock back into the post, before landing a spear on him through the timekeeper’s barricade. Despite the efforts by referees and road agents to hold Lashley back, he gets away and lands yet another spear on the Beast, this time through the announce desk. In the next segment of Monday Night RAW, Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis Dozovic) suffered a defeat at the hands of the OC (Karl Anderson, AJ Styles, and Luke Gallows).

Judgement Day vs OC at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

After the match, Judgement Day appeared and Finn Balor challenged the OC for a match at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022. While Styles accepted the match, Dominik Mysterio lashed out at Styles, as both wrestlers agreed on a singles match later in the show. Going ahead, US champion Seth Rollins made an appearance and spoke about his upcoming title defence against Matt Riddle.

This followed an appearance by Mustafa Ali, who gets beaten up towards the end of the segment. Meanwhile, the October 17 episode of WWE Raw also featured Bianca Belaur and Candice LeRae losing to Damage CTRL and Happy Corbin being announced as RAW superstar, as a result of Rey Mysterio changing brands. Corbin kicked off his journey on RAW with a win against Dolph Ziggler.

Dominik Mysterio pins AJ Styles

Coming back to the AJ Styles vs Dominik Mysterio feud, the match kicked off with Styles chopping Mysterio and taking him to the turnbuckles. As Styles looked to dominate, he was interrupted by Rhea Ripley from outside of the ring. While both superstars continued to exchange blows, Ripley tripped AJ up with the referee busy keeping the OC, Balor, and Priest apart. Meanwhile, in the main event of WWE Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle to retain the WWE United States Championship title.

WWE Monday Night RAW, October 17 episode: Full Results