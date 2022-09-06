Last Updated:

WWE Raw Results: Lashley Humiliates Miz In Steel Cage, Judgement Day Attacks Rey & Edge

Know the full results of WWE Monday Night RAW's September 5 episode, which featured Bobby Lashley's US title defense against Miz in the main event.

WWE Raw Results

The September 5 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW episode featured new storylines emerging, following the conclusion of the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event on Saturday night. While United States champion Bobby Lashley made another title defence against The Miz in a steel cage match, Dexter Lumis put Miz to sleep inside the cage. The episode featured several notable highlights involving superstars like Rey Mysterio, Edge, and Dominik Mysterio, whereas a former universal champion also made his long-awaited return to the company. 

Bobby Lashley retains the US championship title after defeating The Miz

The main event of the show featured The All Mighty making a successful title defence against The Miz. Lashley punished his opponent with his power moves, while Miz nailed running knees and Skullcrushing finales. Lashley ended up picking the win despite an interruption from Ciampa. However, as Miz was trapped in the ring after losing out, Lumis choked the victim unconscious to end the show. 

Dominik Mysterio joins forces with The Judgement Day

The show earlier opened with Rey Mysterio and Edge addressing the WWE universe about Dominik Mysterio turning on them at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. The Jr. Mysterio appeared with the Judgement Day and aligned himself with Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley, as the group assaulted Edge and Rey. Later in the night, Priest defeated Rey in a match after Dominik distracted his father.

Braun Strowman returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW

One of the biggest talking points about Raw was former universal champion Braun Strowman’s long-awaited return to the promotion. Strowman was released from his WWE contract in June 2021, due to a reported budget cut. However, he returned to WWE after 14 months and interrupted a fatal four-way tag team match between American Alpha, Los Lotharios, New Day and Street Profits. 

The match was being held to determine the no. 1 contender for The Usos undisputed tag team championship titles. Strowman made his ring walk midway through the match and cleared the field, before ending the segment by throwing Angelo Dawkins through the table. The show also featured a match between Kevins Owens vs Theory, among the other exciting segments. 

WWE Monday Night Raw, September 5 episode: Full Results

  • Dominik Mysterio joins forces with The Judgement Day
  • Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah def. Doudop and Nikki A.S.H. 
  • Kevin Owens def. Theory
  • Bianca Belair challenged Bayley
  • Johnny Gargano announces his return to WWE RAW
  • Damian Priest def. Rey Mysterio
  • Seth Rollins rejected Matt Riddle's rematch demand
