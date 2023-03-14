Last Updated:

WWE Raw Results Highlights: Paul Heyman Makes Big Announcement About Roman Reigns

The March 13 edition of WWE Raw will witness superstars such as Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Finn Balor, and many more. Following, last week's face-off against John Cena the WWE universe will see what Austin Theory will bring to the table this week. All the live updates related to WWE Results will be provided here. Stick to the space to instantly know the WWE Raw updates and other WWE News.

Written By
Prateek Arya
WWE Raw Results

Image: wwe/twitter

pointer
08:57 IST, March 14th 2023
WWE Raw Result Summary
  • Solo Sikoa def. Kevin owens
  • Bianca Belair def. Chelsea Green
  • Seth Rollins def. Baron Corbin
  • Austin Theory def. Angelo Dawkins
  • Bronson Reed def. Elias
  • Cody Rhodes def. LA Knight
  • Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio) def. Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano
pointer
08:18 IST, March 14th 2023
Kevin Owens vs Solo Sikoa (Street fight)

Solo Sikoa gets the win after The Usos made their presece felt in the match.

pointer
08:01 IST, March 14th 2023
Bianca Belair vs Chelsea Green

Belair wins via. pinfall.

pointer
07:50 IST, March 14th 2023
Rollins wins!

A stomp and it's 1, 2 and 3. Rollins beats Corbin.

pointer
07:48 IST, March 14th 2023
It's Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin time!

Stay tuned for the result update.

pointer
07:40 IST, March 14th 2023
Dominik intervenes!

Dominik interrupted his father's speech and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. Senior Mysterio did not accept Dominik's challenge.

pointer
07:33 IST, March 14th 2023
Rey Mysterio thanks fans!

Rey Mysterio addresses fans after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame class for 2023.

pointer
07:30 IST, March 14th 2023
Paul Heyman makes big announcement!

Paul Heyman informs the WWE universe that Roman Reigns will be here on Monday Night Raw next week.

pointer
07:20 IST, March 14th 2023
Theory takes the win

Austin Theory gets the win over Dawkins and sends a statement to John Cena by locking his fallen opponent with an STF.

pointer
07:09 IST, March 14th 2023
It's Theory vs Angelo Dawkins!

Stay tuned for the result update!

pointer
07:02 IST, March 14th 2023
Austin Theory is here!

After a heated backstage segment with the Street Profits, Austin Theory makes his way to the ring.

pointer
06:48 IST, March 14th 2023
One-two-three!

Bronson Reed gets the win via pinfall.

pointer
06:46 IST, March 14th 2023
Up next! Bronson Reed vs Elias

Stay tuned for the result update of Bronson Reed vs Elias.

pointer
06:42 IST, March 14th 2023
Seth Rollins appears!

A thrilled Seth Rollins addresses last week's "one lucky punch" landed by Logan Paul. He gets cut by Miz and then By Baron Corbin. Following the talk, Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin is set for the night. 

pointer
06:38 IST, March 14th 2023
Rhodes cuts intense promo!

Following the win, Cody Rhodes took the mic to express what he intends to achieve at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes sends a message to his mania opponent- "I am not acknowledging you, you need to acknowledge me." 

pointer
06:31 IST, March 14th 2023
Rhodes picks up the victory!

After a slug fest, it is Cody Rhodes who gets the win via pin fall. CODY ! CODY ! fans chant.

pointer
06:24 IST, March 14th 2023
The match begun!

Cody Rhodes and LA Knight are currently grappling in the ring. Stay tuned for result update.

pointer
06:22 IST, March 14th 2023
Cody Rhodes makes his way to great reception!

Following Lesnar and Omos' segment, Cody Rhodes is here. He will face LA Knight.

pointer
06:19 IST, March 14th 2023
Lesnar Interrupts!

Just when MVP was about to take the mic, Brock Lenar's music hit the arena. Lesnar walks to the ring and enters to stand face-to-face against Omos. The two stared and then shook hands. Following that the Beast incarnate kicked Omos, but the giant got hold of Lesnar and threw him out. Lesnar retreated.

pointer
06:12 IST, March 14th 2023
Omos is here!

Omos has made his way to the ring with MVP.

pointer
06:12 IST, March 14th 2023
Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio)

Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio), starts the show. 

Result: Judgment Day win by pinfall with South of Heaven from Damian Priest on Dexter Lumis.

pointer
06:12 IST, March 14th 2023
The night commences!

Welcome to the live result section of WWE Raw March 13! Here you will receive all the live updates of the action that is about to take place. Stick to the space to get hold of every punch and kkick that the superstars will throw. 

COMMENT