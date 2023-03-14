Quick links:
Solo Sikoa gets the win after The Usos made their presece felt in the match.
Belair wins via. pinfall.
A stomp and it's 1, 2 and 3. Rollins beats Corbin.
Dominik interrupted his father's speech and challenged him to a match at WrestleMania. Senior Mysterio did not accept Dominik's challenge.
Rey Mysterio addresses fans after getting inducted into the Hall of Fame class for 2023.
Paul Heyman informs the WWE universe that Roman Reigns will be here on Monday Night Raw next week.
Austin Theory gets the win over Dawkins and sends a statement to John Cena by locking his fallen opponent with an STF.
After a heated backstage segment with the Street Profits, Austin Theory makes his way to the ring.
Bronson Reed gets the win via pinfall.
A thrilled Seth Rollins addresses last week's "one lucky punch" landed by Logan Paul. He gets cut by Miz and then By Baron Corbin. Following the talk, Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin is set for the night.
Following the win, Cody Rhodes took the mic to express what he intends to achieve at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes sends a message to his mania opponent- "I am not acknowledging you, you need to acknowledge me."
After a slug fest, it is Cody Rhodes who gets the win via pin fall. CODY ! CODY ! fans chant.
Cody Rhodes and LA Knight are currently grappling in the ring. Stay tuned for result update.
Following Lesnar and Omos' segment, Cody Rhodes is here. He will face LA Knight.
Just when MVP was about to take the mic, Brock Lenar's music hit the arena. Lesnar walks to the ring and enters to stand face-to-face against Omos. The two stared and then shook hands. Following that the Beast incarnate kicked Omos, but the giant got hold of Lesnar and threw him out. Lesnar retreated.
Omos has made his way to the ring with MVP.
Dexter Lumis & Johnny Gargano vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio), starts the show.
Result: Judgment Day win by pinfall with South of Heaven from Damian Priest on Dexter Lumis.
