WWE Raw Results: Roman Reigns, The Bloodline Crash Season Premiere, Rollins Wins US Title

After a stormy WWE night at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia, the latest episode of WWE RAW marked the return of D-Generation X who celebrated their 25th Anniversary Celebration on the season premiere episode of the red brand. The chaotic episode witnessed the Bloodline addressing the WWE universe, while the United States title was also on th line with Bobby Lashley facing Seth Rollins. There were some major surprises thrown as well as the show continues. We take a look at the WWE RAW results from the latest episode.

The Bloodline makes a must-see appearance on the Raw

After Logan Paul attempts to divide the Bloodline, Roman Reigns addressed Jey Uso asking him if he was a fool and it seemed like he was about to rip into him. Sami Zayn interrupted the conversation and offered to handle the situation. When Honorary Uce (Zayn) tried to explain that Jey's behaviour and asked him to be cool like the rest of them. When it looked like Jey was about to freak out when Matt Riddle entered teh arena. The segment ended with Riddle and Zayne agreeing to a match.

Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins

The biggest surprise of the night was Brock Lesnar making his return and beating Bobby Lashley ahead of his United States title defence against Seth Rollins. Lesnar hits Lashley with F-5 after which he delivers a German Suplex before hitting another F-5. The former WWE Champion then applies the Kimura Lock before releasing it and leaving the ring. Seth Rollins taking advantage of the situation played mind games with Lashley calling him a disgrace to the United States Championship and his country. The trick worked with Lashley entering the ring for a fight. The match ended with the visionary being able to win the title with the Stomp.

The OC returns

Another major surprise of the night was the return of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows. The judgement day addressed AJ Styles after their attack on Rey Mysterio. Finn Balor Styles while addressing styles said that he hoped the 'Phenomenal One' considered his offer because he's run out of mercy and is giving him an ultimatum.

AJ Styles came out and said Balor was right and he had his back against the wall and needed some friends. AJ revealed to Balor that he wasn't talking about him or Judgement Day. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows made their way down to the ring and stood beside Styles. All the six men brawled with Gallows taking on Priest, while Anderson went after Dom Mysterio. Styles fought with Balor. The segment ended with Styles and his friends driving away the Judgement Day.

Other results

DX addresses the crowd in a fun segment

Candice LeRae beats Bayley

Matt Riddle beats Sami Zayn

Rey Mysterio beats Chad Gable

Johnny Gargano defeats Austin Theory