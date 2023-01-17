WWE Raw: Roman Reigns' 'American Nightmare' Could Become A Reality At WrestleMania

WWE announced on January 17 that the ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes will make his much-awaited comeback in WWE during the Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event later this month. The 37-year-old WWE superstar underwent a successful surgery in June, after injuring his pectoral muscle. After battling through the injury against Seth Rollins at the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV, Rhodes suffered a sneak attack by Rollins on Raw.

Meanwhile, WWE took to their official Twitter handle on Tuesday to announce The American Nightmare’s return and said, “BREAKING NEWS:@CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble. The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!”. While Rhodes makes his return to the promotion, the WWE universe is super excited to see the wrestler back inside the ring.

BREAKING NEWS: @CodyRhodes returns at #RoyalRumble.



The American Nightmare has officially declared for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match!#Rhodes2Rumble pic.twitter.com/xGOTxTwdGB — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2023

Will Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 2023?

In the meantime, fans are also excited about the fact that Rhodes could challenge the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns for one or both of his titles. If Rhodes emerges as the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match, he will earn a direct shot at challenging for Reigns’ titles. The WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble

It is pertinent to mention that Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. Announcing the highly anticipated match, WWE said, “KO has again found himself at odds with The Head of the Table and The Bloodline. He recently teamed with “The Greatest of All Time” John Cena to hand Reigns and Sami Zayn a tag team loss on the final SmackDown of 2022. Still seething over the defeat, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion accepted Owens’ challenge for a title matchup at Royal Rumble”. Here's a look at the match card so far for the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match card so far