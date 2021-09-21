WWE Raw: Roman Reigns Outsmarts Bobby Lashley, Big E In Triple Threat Match

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kept his form going as he took on and defeated Big E and Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw. With only a week until Extreme Rules, Reigns proved yet again why he holds the champion title as he came out victorious of the Triple Threat match to close out WWE's flagship show. The Tribal Chief won the Triple Threat match at WWE Raw to further push himself as the top contender for the upcoming Extreme Rules event.

The Tribal Chief dominated the match from the get-go however, Big E came close once after hitting Reigns with the Big Ending. However, Lashley made the save and took Big E out and took him through the commentary table. Reigns then countered a Lashley spear into a Superman punch for a major fall. Later, Big E broke a pin following a successful spear from Lashley to Reigns. Big E went in again with a Big Ending on Reigns, only for Lashley to use the chair for multiple hits to break it off. Reigns speared Lashley for the pinfall, taking home the victory of what was a hard and brutal triple threat.

The Universal Champion took to his Twitter account to share an image of his entry. “My shows. My main events. My Universe,” wrote Reigns as he hyped his fans for the upcoming event. Having had an illustrious stint on Smackdown, Reigns has had a great comeback to WWE Raw. Assuming that both he and Big E hold on to their gold titles and good stints at Raw results, the duo is likely to faceoff once again in the main event.

WWE sets up Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has also announced that the Reigns vs Lesner fight at the WWE Crown Jewel will take place on October 21. The event will air live via Peacock and the WWE Network. According to Wrestling.inc the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view will reportedly feature the finals of the 2021 King of the Ring tournament and the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament, but that has not been announced. The Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia will be the first time that WWE will be visiting the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Reigns vs. Lesnar is also the first match that's been announced for the Pay-per-view event.

Image: Twitter/ Instagram