WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley Leaves On A Stretcher After Being Attacked By Rusev

The Bulgarian Brute unloaded all his frustration on Bobby Lashley in the latest episode of WWE RAW. It forced Bobby Lashley to take medical assistance. Rusev planted an all-out assault on Lashley and forced him to leave the arena on a stretcher. Bobby Lashley has been dating Rusev's Lana for a couple of weeks now and after several weeks of beefing, Rusev finally nailed a harsh assault.

Also Read- WWE RAW Results: Rey Mysterio Wins US Championship, AOP Viciously Attacks Kevin Owens

WWE RAW: Rusev assaults Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was in the middle of a fight with Titus O’ Niel when Rusev intervened with a surprise attack on him. Rusev’s wife and Bobby Lashley’s current girlfriend Lana was at the ring-side but she could do nothing as The Bulgarian Brute showed no mercy to Bobby Lashley. The former martial artist was dominating the fight against Titus O’ Niel but to everyone’s surprise, Rusev appeared into the arena and made it a nightmare for Bobby Lashley.

Lana pleaded to stop Rusev’s vicious attack over Lashley but The Bulgarian Brite showed no mercy. After brutalising Bobby Lashley with heavy blows, Rusev kicked the metal stands and made it fall over the American. It was a complete massacre on WWE RAW and Rusev was arrested on live television for his monstrous attack. Bobby Lashley was forced to leave the arena on a stretcher.

Also Read- WWE RAW Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

WWE RAW: Will the storyline continue?

WWE has been enjoying the bizarre love story of Lana and Bobby Lashley for a long time. Lana shocked the entire WWE Universe by locking her lips with Bobby Lashley, while her husband watched with utter disappointment over his face. Since then, Lana and Bobby Lashley have shared many romantic moments, including a cozy bedtime and spa session. WWE might continue the storyline with a potential rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Rusev in making.

Also Read- WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio Gets Randy Orton's Help To Reclaim United States Championship Title

Also Read- WWE RAW: Samoa Joe Becomes RAW Commentator, Replaces Dio Maddin