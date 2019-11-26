WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio Gets Randy Orton's Help To Reclaim United States Championship Title

Rey Mysterio is officially now the new WWE United States Champion. All was not over for Mysterio, who failed to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, on Sunday at the WWE Survivor Series. The match on Monday Night RAW also gave fans some special moments like Randy Orton helping Mysterio successfully get the win on AJ Styles.

ALSO READ | WWE: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt net worth, salary, Survivor Series performance

Mysterio beats the odds again!

Mysterio won a Fatal-4-way match on RAW, only 24 hours after his match with Brock Lesnar, to get a shot at defeating AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Styles and Mysterio fought as 'The OC' tried to stop Mysterio from getting momentum in the match. Eventually, the referee sent the team away from the ring. Mysterio finally landed a 619 on Styles but Styles knocked out the referee as he got kicked away from the ropes.

ALSO READ | WWE: The Undertaker opens up about losing WrestleMania streak against Brock Lesnar

With a knocked out referee, the OC made their way back to the ring and started assaulting Mysterio. Suddenly, Randy Orton popped out and made his way onto the arena where he helped Mysterio get rid of The OC. Mysterio finally landed a 619 on Styles and Orton successfully landed an RKO. Mysterio then performed the pin as a barely conscious referee counted till three and declared the match over!

ALSO READ | WWE Survivor Series 2019 results: Brock Lesnar brutalised, SmackDown reign supreme

Mysterio celebrates a special win with son

Mysterio finally had a championship around his waist and looked overjoyed as he held the title up to the fans. His son, Dominick, joined him on the ring and the duo celebrated. He thanked Dominick for providing him with the motivation to keep going on. Mysterio then dedicated the championship to his son, the Latin community, and used the term "Viva La Raza" to pay homage to the late Eddie Guerrero. He has now successfully gotten back his US Championship which he had to forfeit when an injury took him out, earlier this year. The arena where Mysterio won this morning was also the same arena where he won his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship in WrestleMania 22. Ironically, Mysterio won that title by beating Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in a triple threat match.

ALSO READ | WWE superstar Batista announces he is single again; WWE divas drool