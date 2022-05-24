Last Updated:

WATCH | WWE Raw: Veer Mahaan Makes Impressive Debut On King's Court, Mysterios Interrupt Him

Watch Veer Mahaan making an impressive debut on ‘The King’s Court’ by threatening Jerry Lawler before getting interrupted by The Mysterios on WWE Raw.

Indian wrestling sensation Veer Mahaan continued his stellar run on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode of May 23 and made an impressive debut on Jerry Lawler’s show ‘The King’s Court’. The segment started with Lawler welcoming everyone to The King’s Court and introducing Veer Mahaan as his guest. Lawler said he has heard that Veer is a man of very few words and asked Mahaan to dispel the rumour and share his success mantra. 

While Mahaan said nothing, Lawler continued to switch gears and further asked him why did he target the Mysterios. Veer finally opened his mouth to speak after Kerry mocked him and said that Rey Mysterio is a legend but he is too busy worrying about Dominik Mysterio. Veer added that Mysterio is weak now and that is why he beat up both of them. 

Watch Veer Mahaan's full segment on King's Court:-

The wrestler then offered to show Jerry who he is instead of speaking about it before The Mysterios made the save. The father-duo son came running towards the rind and showered him with blows. Rey was then slammed into the ropes by Mahaan, before the heavyweight threw in Dominik too. While Veer looked to recover from the dropkicks, he got knocked down by a springboard roundhouse kick. Although the dropkicks weren’t enough to keep Veer down, he was the one to leave before the fight ended.

Watch The Mysterios beating up Veer Mahaan:

More about the feud between Veer Mahaan and Mysterios

Veer has been involved in a feud with the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik, ever since he made his singles debut on Monday Night Raw. He beat up the pair on his Raw debut, before severely harming Dominik in his first official match. On the previous episode of Raw, the Mysterios launched an unwarned attack on him, after he earned a victory over Mustafa Ali. 

Mahaan has destroyed every opponent he has faced on WWE Raw since his debut. Superstars like Jeff Brooks, Sam Smothers, Bart Hansen, and Frank Lowman alongside the Mysterios have already faced his wrath. Veer Mahaan is currently in a roll on Raw and can be expected to clash against The Mysterios again in the coming days.

