WWE Releases Another Set Of Wrestlers Including 10-time Champion John Morrison

WWE announced its latest round of budget cuts on Friday morning, which saw as many as eight more superstars getting released from their contract with the company. Earlier in the month, WWE boss Vince McMahon had released 18 wrestlers which included popular stars like Keith Leem Karrion Kross, Scarlett Boudreaux, and Nia Jax. In its second round of cuts this month, WWE has released John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. The biggest star among the nine wrestlers released was John Morrison, who was a 10-time champion in WWE.

John Morrison and Drake Maverick's shocking exit

Having made his in-ring WWE debut in 2005, Morrison was a three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a six-time Tag Team Champion, and a one-time ECW Heavyweight Champion. He was well known for his partnership with The Miz, who were together in a feud with Bad Bunny earlier this year. His last appeared in the ring during the WWE main event on November 15, 2021, where he suffered a defeat at the hands of Jinder Mahal. His release came as a shocker to the pro-wrestling fans, as the latest round of cuts was being expected by nobody after the company released a bunch of wrestlers earlier in the month.

Another shocking release by WWE was of Drake Maverick, who was an eight-time WWE 24/7 title winner. He recently won his eighth championship title by defeating Reggie in the WWE Monday Night RAW episode of November 08, 2021. Maverick earned the title after facing three defeats at the hands of Reggie, earlier in the month. However, he got released by McMahon days after earning the title, which came as a shock to the WWE fans.

More than 125 wrestlers let go by Vince Mcmahon since 2020

All wrestlers released on WWE have released more than 125 wrestlers ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the globe in 2020. WWE stars like Zelina Vega, Cain Velasquez, Zack Ryder, Mike Rotunda were among those who got released in 2020. Meanwhile, in 2021 superstars like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Fandango, Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Bobby Fish, Mercedes Martinez were among the other wrestlers who were let go-off by Vince McMahon in 2021.

(Image: AP/Instagram/@johnhennigan)