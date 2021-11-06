WWE Releases: Full List Of More Than 120 Wrestlers Let Go By Vince McMahon Since 2020

The WWE released 18 of its wrestlers on Thursday, November 4, citing reasons of budget cuts, which took WWE’s tally of total wrestlers released since 2020 to a figure which is over 120. The latest stars to be released by the WWE boss Vince McMahon includes the likes of Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, and Lince Dorado, alongside other prominent faces. Previously in August, the company released big names such as Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Bronson Reed, Mercedes Martinez, and others. Out of these wrestlers, Bray Wyatt’s release sparked a controversy among the fans, who were furious on seeing their favorite stars getting released.

Tyler Breese, Tony Nese, and Fandango were released by the company on June 25, without any proper explanation, and WWE wished them the best for their futures. In May and June, a chunk of the WWE stars were released such as Braun Strowman and Aleister Black, which left the fans scratching their heads. Among the many wrestlers, Big Show, who started appearing in WWE in 1999 was released and he now works with the AEW. With more than 120 wrestlers on the list of released stars since 2020, these wrestlers have either joined other wrestling companies like Impact, AEW, ROH, NJPW or have started their careers in a new field.

WWE stars released in 2021-

January, February, and March- Lars Sullivan was released in January, followed by The Big Show and Steve Cutler in February. Meanwhile, NXT star Andrade was released on March 15.

April- Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Samoa Joe, Kalisto, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley, Wesley Blake

May 20- Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, Venessa Borne, Skyler Story, Ezra Judge, Alexander Wolfe, Velveteen Dream

June 2- Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett

June 25- Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Samir Singh, Sunil Singh, Curt Stallion, Arturo Ruas, Marina Shafir, Killian Dain, Matt Martel, Chase Parker

July- Bray Wyatt

August- Ric Flair, Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Leon Ruff, Stephon Smith, Tyler Rust, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Mercedes Martinez

November 4- B Fab, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, Franky Money, Gran Metalik, Jeet Rama, Jessi Kamea, Karrion Kross, Katrina Cortez, Keith Lee, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Oney Lorcan, Scarlett Bordeaux, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier

WWE stars released in 2020-

Zelina Vega, Akam and Rezar, Rusev, Cain Velasquez, Zack Ryder, Mike and Maria Kanellis, Primo and Epico, Erick Rowan, Sarah Logan, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, Ethan Carter III, Lio Rush, Curt Hawkins, Renee Young, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Curtis Axel, No Way Jose, MJ Jenkins, Deonna Purrazzo, Kassius Ohno, Aleksandar Jaksic, Kurt Angle, Aiden English, Gerald Brisco, Mike Rotunda, Mike Chioda, Cathay Kelley.

Image: wwe.com