WWE Continues Talent Cuts, Releases Keith Lee, Karrion Kross And Nia Jax Among Others

Based on reports, in its yearly releases, the World Wrestiling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) had dropped nearly 20 wrestlers including the likes of former NXT Champions Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, and former Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news as WWE saw a second slate of mass players released this year.

A total of 18 wrestlers were released from SmackDown, NXT, and Raw - B-Fab, Ember Moon, Eva Marie, Franky Monet, Gran Metalik, Harry Smith, Jeet Rama, Jessi Kamea, Karrion Kross, Katrina Cortez, Keith Lee, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Nia Jax, Oney Lorcan, Scarlett, Trey Baxter and Zayda Ramier. The biggest surprise was seeing Karrion Kross and Keith Lee being released as many people felt it was not needed.

The news came a few hours after WWE announced revenue of $255.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, up 15% from the same period in 2020. WWE’s adjusted OIBDA of $77.9 million was down by 8% from Q2 2020.

Lionel Green react to the news

AWE's Lionel Green said that things need to change as releasing players in this manner was 'toxic' and was ruining lives. He said that it is embarrassing and contributing to mental health struggles of many involved.

Green wrote on Twitter: "Something’s gotta give. Things need to change. It’s unhealthy. It’s toxic. It’s soul snatching. It’s embarrassing. It’s ruining lives. It’s crushing hopes and dreams. It's contributing to mental health struggles. We’re living in a world full of facades, but the damages are real."

Wrestlers released in April 2021 by WWE

WWE announced in April 2021 the release of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Wesley Blake, wishing them luck for their future.

The most surprising release then was Samoa Joe, who had been with WWE since 2015, and moved to the Raw commentary desk in April 2020 after he picked up a head injury two months before and was not cleared to wrestle. He was on commentary along with Michael Cole for the Raw-branded matches at WrestleMania 37 last weekend but was absent from Monday’s broadcast of Raw.

