WWE Reportedly Set To Cancel Friday Night SmackDown Due To Coronavirus Crisis

After NBA suspended the remainder of its 2019-2020 season due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there were rumours that WWE will also suspend its upcoming episodes. According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WWE has changed the venue of WWE SmackDown to save their wrestlers, officials and fans from Coronavirus. This week’s WWE SmackDown was scheduled to take place in Detroit, Michigan's Little Caesar's Arena, but now it will take place at WWE’s Performance Center.

According to many, if WWE keeps WWE SmackDown in Detroit then they will attract around 5,000 to 12,000 people. On the other hand, at the WWE Performance Center, the event will reportedly attract a much smaller crowd. Though WWE has not officially cancelled WWE SmackDown yet, the company has revealed that they are making backup plans to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

WWE recently released a statement where they said that they are still planning to keep Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit. However, they are putting contingency plans in place based on the current situation. The statement also revealed that if the government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues decide not to keep WWE SmackDown in Detroit because of Coronavirus, then they will make other plans.

Did WWE change plans for WWE NXT because of Coronavirus?

This week’s WWE NXT was also broadcasted from the WWE Performance Center, however, the reason behind that was not Coronavirus. According to cnet, The Orlando's Full Sail Arena (where WWE NXT often takes place) was booked for Wednesday night, so, WWE had to make last-minute changes. However, very few people visited the Performance Center to see the show.

This week’s WWE SmackDown is scheduled to feature the main roster as superstars like Roman Reigns, Bayley and The Fiend are scheduled to appear. Not only that, but the night will also see the return of former Tag­-Team Champion Jeff Hardy and former Divas’ Champion Paige. John Cena is also scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown and is likely confront ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

