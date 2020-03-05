WWE Focused On Monitoring Coronavirus Outbreak As WrestleMania 36 Is One Month Away

Many companies are postponing or cancelling some of their major sports events because of coronavirus outbreak, but the WWE WrestleMania 36 is not postponed or cancelled. WWE recently released a statement on their website which starts that WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on the same date and at the same venue. WWE WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and until now two coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Tampa Bay area.

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

In the statement, WWE also mentioned that they are closely monitoring the situation. WWE revealed that the safety of fans, WWE superstars and employees are their top priorities and they are partnering with government officials to keep the situation in check. The statement also mentioned that they will be setting up more health camps than usual during the WrestleMania week. Vince McMahon and Triple H are also scheduled to visit the venue for inspection.

“We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events,” reveald the statement.

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers

WWE WrestleMania 36: Current Match Card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Elimination Chamber match-winner

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Also Read l Coronavirus Update: WHO team visits Wuhan city as death toll in China's coronovirus crosses over 2300

For the FIRST TIME EVER the @WWENXT Women's Title will be defended at @WrestleMania when @MsCharlotteWWE challenges @RheaRipley_WWE for her Championship! pic.twitter.com/c6yj20wh1X — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 5, 2020

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home.

Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

Also Read l Coronavirus Update: No plans to postpone or cancel Paralympics over coronovirus, say organisers