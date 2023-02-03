WWE Reveals Top Merchandise Selling Superstars Before WrestleMania; Surprise Name In List

WWE superstars often represent a huge fan following wherever they go. Whether it is the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesner or John Cena, they all are recognized and loved in almost every part of the world and over the years this popularity has turned them into money-minting figures for WWE, courtesy of their merch sales.

Merch sale is an apparent parameter of judging a WWE superstar's stature as well, and so with the current storylines in place, the names of Roman Reigns, Drew Mcintyre, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, etc, might be the biggest guesses to take the summit position of this department. However, it is not an accurate case.

Who are the superstars with most merch sales?

According to reports, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Bray Wyatt are the biggest stars when it comes to selling merchandise right now. While it is usual to witness the top superstars garnering the most merchandise sales but the names of these superstars topping the charts suggest that Triple H's vision, as a new creative head, to push these superstars has been welcomed by the WWE universe.

Sami Zayn, who in recent weeks has emerged as an addition in WWE's hottest properties, has become the leading man in merch sales as well. And with more heat brewing between him and the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns, the former NXT Champion's status as a global superstar may elevate.

The Bloodline Vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Ovens Feud

Following the inclusion of Sami Zayn as an honorary member of the Bloodline, and Roman Reigns' simultaneous matches against Kevin Ovens, the faction led by the Tribal Chief were always unsure of Zayn's loyalty towards the WWE Champion. However, after Survivor Series, where Zayn helped Reigns defend the title, Zayn did momentarily solidify his spot in the group.

In the following weeks, the flow of ups and downs in his association with the team continued and finally reached at an extent at Royal Rumble 2022. At Rumble, Reigns directed Zayn to destroy a helpless Owens with a chair shot. Zayn went against his chief's command and in turn, struck Reigns with the chair. The story will now continue and may even go beyond WrestleMania 39.