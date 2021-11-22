WWE: Roman Reigns Defeats Big E Using 'the Rock Bottom' To Pay Tribute To His Cousin

While WWE Survivor Series 2021 featured some outstanding fights between top wrestlers, all eyes were on the feud between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E.

The Tribal Chief defeated the New Day member using a Rock Bottom to give Team Smackdown some respite, on a day when Team RAW had dominated. Here is a recap of the main event and a look at all the results from the pay-per-view event.

Roman Reigns pays tribute to his cousin 'The Rock'

Roman Reigns continued his undefeated streak at pay-per-view events as The Head of the Table defeated Big E in the main event of Survivor Series 2021. The fight ended with the Tribal Chief hitting the Rock Bottom, a move often associated with his cousin, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson). Considering how the feud ended, it seems WWE is teasing a match between the two cousins soon.

Although The Rock did not appear on the show, WWE dedicated Survivor Series 2021 to the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment to mark his 25th anniversary since his debut with the company. Hence, several had also speculated that they may see The Great One at the pay-per-view event in New York City.

Will Roman Reigns face The Rock soon?

Before Roman Reigns' match at WWE Survivor Series 2021, he had made an appearance as a guest on The Tonight Show. After Jimmy Fallon asked the Tribal Chief if he would like to face The Rock at some point, Reigns responded by saying, "I would, yes. I don't know if he wants it. But, that's kinda something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment and professional wrestling. WWE, this is our platform. This is our family business. Where better to kinda solve problems than in the squared circle?"

WWE Survivor Series 2021 results

1) RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeats SmackDown women's champion, Charlotte Flair, controversially.

2) Team RAW beats Team SmackDown (men's match) as Seth Rollins pinned Jeff Hardy.

3) Team RAW wins the women's tag team match against Team SmackDown as Bianca Belair pinned Shotzi.

4) RK-Bro defeats the Usos to pick up another victory for Team Raw, as Randy Orton pinned Jimmy Uso.

5) International champion Shinsuke Nakamura earned Team SmackDown their first win by defeating Damian Priest via disqualification.

6) Omos won a 25-man Battle Royal.

Image: Twitter@WWE