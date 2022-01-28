WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Full Match Card, Schedule, Telecast- Everything You Need To Know

The 2022 edition of WWE’s one of the most awaited pay-per-view(PPV) events of the year, the Royal Rumble is all set to take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Royal Rumble serves as the beginning of the Wrestle Mania season, which is another iconic PPV event for the wrestling promotion, scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3. Meanwhile, the match card for Royal Rumble 2022 is stacked with some high-intensity title clashes, alongside the traditional men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Brock Lesnar defends WWE championship title against Bobby Lashley

‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying his sixth WWE championship reign, having picked up the title at WWE Day 1, which belonged to Big E before. Lesnar will be defending his title against ‘The Almighty’ Bobby Lashley, who was one of the four participants who were defeated by Lesnar en route to his WWE championship title win on Day 1. Both fighters have been involved in many heated altercations in Raw during the past few weeks, and the title clash is set to be an exciting match for wrestling fans around the globe.

Roman Reigns defends WWE universal championship title against Seth Rollins

Meanwhile, ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns will be defending his WWE universal championship title against his former teammate from ‘The Shield’, Seth Rollins. Reigns was supposed to defend his title against Lesnar on Day1, however, he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and Lesnar went to pick Big E’s title. At the same time, Rollins was one of the wrestlers fighting for Big E’s WWE title, which went ended up around Lesnar’s waist.

Becky Lynch's title defence and more interesting matchups

Alongside the WWE championship and WWE universal championship titles, WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Doudrop in Royal Rumble 2022. The long-going rivalry between WWE Hall of Fame couple Edge and Beth Phoenix and The Miz and Maryse is expected to end on January 29, as both couples lock horns with one another. The Royal Rumble 2022 will also feature the 30-men Men’s Royal Rumble match and 30-women Women’s Royal Rumble, where the WWE superstars will look to stand in the ring till the end.

WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Match Card

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

Women's Royal Rumble Match

Men's Royal Rumble Match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Royal Rumble 2022 is going to be held at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM, local time on January 29 in the US and at 6:30 PM IST on January 30 in India. WWE fans wondering how to watch the live telecast of the Royal Rumble 2022, can tune in to SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels. The event will be also streamed live on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.

(Image: wwe.com)