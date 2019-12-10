WWE Rumours: Braun Strowman Injured, Set To Miss Big Event With 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Injuries are a real risk to wrestlers on WWE. However, it is unfortunate when one of the major stars is taken out of action. Braun Strowman has been placed in the injured list and may miss a few events. Strowman already pulled out of a WWE live event where he was to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title. The match was to take place over the weekend.

According to the official report from WWE, Strowman has been experiencing pain in the hip due to which he had to pull out of the live event in Jacksonville. However, it has been reported that Strowman pulled out due to back spasms.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said that Braun Strowman was slated for the main event at Jacksonville against Bray Wyatt. Meltzer claimed he was told that Strowman was having back spasms. He also commented that the official WWE statement varied from this and claimed the WWE star had a sore hip. Meltzer further added that Strowman would be out of action for a few days. It may just be a few days till Strowman recovers, but it seems WWE is cautious. The company is unwilling to take any chances with the fitness of the 'Monster among Men' considering Royal Rumble and WrestleMania are just around the corner.

It is not the first time that Strowman has suffered an injury on the job. A few months ago, he had to undergo strenuous rehabilitation after suffering an elbow injury. There have been rumours that Strowman may get a chance to compete for Shinsuke Nakamura’s Intercontinental Championship. The two-time Tag Team champion is yet to win a singles title in WWE. Maybe this will change in the coming days.

