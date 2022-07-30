WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre, Sheamus Cross Swords In Old Fashion Donnybrook Match

The WWE SmackDown episode of July 29 marked the final TV show for the promotion, ahead of the WWE SummerSlam 2022, which is scheduled to be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday night. WWE SmackDown opened with the brutal showdown between former friends and long-time rivals Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in an Old Fashioned Donnybrook match with no disqualifications and no counts-out. The match has held to determine the challenger for the undisputed WWE universal championship title at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.

The match started with McIntyre getting attacked by Sheamus during his entrance, as both wrestlers used multiple Shillelaghs of different sizes, Irish whiskey barrels, a bar and bar stools, tables, steel ring steps, the announce table, stacks of steel chairs, the ring post, pictures of ancestors, on each other. The contest came to a close with McIntyre power bombing Sheamus through the table and planting him with a claymore kick to secure the win. Mr. Money In The Bank Theory then made an appearance and launched a surprise attack on McIntyre.

The win earned a title shot for McIntyre, as he will most likely fight against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar for the undisputed WWE universal title at WWE Clash at the Castle. It should be noted that Reigns and Lesnar are all set to bring an end to their long-running feud in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on Saturday night. At the same time, Theory has made it clear that he will cash in his MITB contract against the winner of the Lesnar vs Reigns match.

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan unite ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022

Meanwhile, going ahead on SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan teamed up against Natalya and Sonya Deville, ahead of the SmackDown women’s championship rematch at SummerSlam. Morgan won the women’s MITB match earlier this month and cashed in the contract against Rousey to pick up her maiden title. She will now make a title defence at SummerSlam 2022.

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre lay Theory to waste

In the final segment of the show, Paul Heyman appeared in the ring and claimed that Reigns will do away with Lesnar at Summerslam, before an interruption by Lesnar. Theory was the next superstar to come out to the ring and attack Lesnar from behind. As Lesnar laid waste to Theory, McIntyre made a surprise entrance and landed a vengeful claymore kick on Theory. The show concluded with McIntyre and Lesnar staring at each other, hinting toward the possibility of a feud in the future.

WWE SmackDown episode of July 29: Full Results

Drew McIntyre defeats Sheamus via pinfall in a "Donnybrook" match

Happy Corbin laid out Pat McAfee

Shotzi defeats Aliyah via pinfall

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan defeat Sonya Deville and Natalya

Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeat The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Viking Raiders defeat The New Day

Maxxine Dupri and Max Dupri unveil Maximum Male Models' SummerSlam collection

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre smash Theory during Paul Heyman's Special Address

(Image: wwe.com)