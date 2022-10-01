Last Updated:

WWE SmackDown Results: Drew McIntyre Unites With Panda Express, Rousey Punishes Natalya

Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Johnny Gargano teamed up for the main event of the WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on September 30. Know the full results.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
WWE

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of September 30 kicked off with the tag team match between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa against Ricochet and Madcap Moss. While the Bloodline members clinched the victory, Sikoa unleashed a post-match assault on Madcap to end the segment. In the next segment, McIntyre clashed with Theory, but the match ended due to interference by the Alpha Academy.

Drew McIntyre teams up with Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano

After the match, Otis and Chad Gable joined Theory to beat McIntyre, who was then joined by Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens. Owens and Gargano recently teamed up together, giving fans flashbacks of their iconic ‘Panda Express’ group which was in force before they joined WWE. In the main event of the show, McIntyre, Owens and Gargano teamed up to defeat Theory and Alpha Academy after an exciting match.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

It is pertinent to mention that McIntyre is currently the biggest superstar in the blue brand for WWE, after the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. He fought against Reigns in a championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, but ended up losing after a tough fight. McIntyre is scheduled to face Karrion Kross in a strap match at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules 2022 PPV.

What else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Coming back to the SmackDown show, Hit Row earned a win against Los Lotharios, before Ronda Rousey took the center stage. Rousey first defeated Natalya by submission, and later got involved in a brawl with the WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan. Rousey is also preparing to fight for the title match against Morgan at Extreme Rules 2022. 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Meanwhile, the show also featured Bayley’s impressive victory over Shotzi. The segment also saw Raw women’s champion Biana Belair making an appearance, while Bayley smashed her opponent. Next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown will be the final blue brand show for the company, ahead of the premium live event.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown, September 30 episode: Full Results

  • Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Theory ended in a Disqualification
  • Hit Row def. Los Lotharios
  • Ronda Rousey def. Natalya via Submission
  • Sheamus produced a shillelagh and started a bonafide brawl with Imperium
  • Bayley def. Shotzi
  • McIntyre, Owens & Gargano def. Theory & Alpha Academy
