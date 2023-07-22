WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Agree To 'Tribal Combat' For SummerSlam 2023

The July 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with the four-way U.S. Title invitational bout. Rey Mysterio defeated Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight to emerge victorious despite interference by Theory. Going ahead in the show, Charlotte Flair defeated Iyo Sky, while Santos Escobar earned a win over Theory. Meanwhile, Escobar is slated to clash against Mysterio in a contender’s match next week.

3 Things You Need To Know

WWE is gearing up for its next big premium live event, the WWE SummerSlam 2023

SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 5

SummerSlam 2023 will be held at the Ford Field in Detroit

ALSO READ | WWE Universe Goes Berserk As Bray Wyatt Breaks Social Media Silence Amid In-ring Hiatus

Days after his North American title-winning appearance at NXT, Dominik Mysterio defended the title against Butch on SmackDown. Of course, it came on the back of significant help from Rhea Ripley. Dominik made his first successful title defense after Ripley struck Butch’s leg on the apron, allowing Mysterio to score the cover.

Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2023

The final segment of the show saw Roman Reigns and Jey Uso coming to terms with their clash at WWE SummerSlam 2023. What started as a contract signing segment, ended up being an entertaining one as Jey tore up the contract, suggesting a Tribal Combat between both superstars at the upcoming premium live event. While Paul Heyman encouraged Reigns to decline the challenge, the undisputed champion embraced his cousin in a ceremonial agreement.

The official #SummerSlam poster has arrived! ⤵️



"The Biggest Party of the Summer" @SummerSlam comes to @fordfield in Detroit LIVE on Saturday, August 5!



🎟️ TICKETS: https://t.co/dMdhQwemLy pic.twitter.com/0InWUjsXRB — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) July 22, 2023

A Tribal Combat is essentially a plot-driven rebranding of a no-disqualification or falls count anywhere match. As the events unfolded, commentator Michael Cole suggested that the both of the Undisputed Championship titles will be on the line during the SummerSlam clash. Having said that, here’s a look at the full results of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, July 21 episode.

What else happened on WWE Friday Night SmackDown?